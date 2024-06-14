Fort Kinnaird confirms popular fashion brand, Mango, has opened at the centre today.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fort Kinnaird confirms popular fashion brand, Mango, has opened at the centre today.
Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, continues its expansion and brand consolidation plan in the UK with a new store at Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh. The new 5,600 sq ft store will offer Mango’s women’s line exclusively, including accessories and footwear.
The fit out is based on a Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med, which showcases the brand’s spirit and freshness. Sustainability and architectural integration are key in the new design, which conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different rooms with a predominance of warm tones and neutral colours, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable, and natural materials.
Mango is a global company with design and creativity at the centre of its offering. The brand offers a unique design proposal that incorporates Mediterranean style and culture.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really excited to bring Mango to Fort Kinnaird. As a leading fashion brand for style-conscious shoppers, we know just how popular it will be with visitors looking to update their wardrobe for the summer season.”
To plan your day out and find the full list of stores and restaurants at Fort Kinnaird, please visit www.fortkinnaird.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.