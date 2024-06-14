Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fort Kinnaird confirms popular fashion brand, Mango, has opened at the centre today.

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, continues its expansion and brand consolidation plan in the UK with a new store at Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh. The new 5,600 sq ft store will offer Mango’s women’s line exclusively, including accessories and footwear.

The fit out is based on a Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med, which showcases the brand’s spirit and freshness. Sustainability and architectural integration are key in the new design, which conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different rooms with a predominance of warm tones and neutral colours, combined with traditional, handcrafted, sustainable, and natural materials.

Mango is a global company with design and creativity at the centre of its offering. The brand offers a unique design proposal that incorporates Mediterranean style and culture.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really excited to bring Mango to Fort Kinnaird. As a leading fashion brand for style-conscious shoppers, we know just how popular it will be with visitors looking to update their wardrobe for the summer season.”