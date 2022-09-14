Harvey Nichols Edinburgh offers new treatment at their Shavata Brow Studio

I’ve arrived at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh’s Shavata concession with straggly and feral brows.

Although I’m here to try their new Shavata X 111SKIN lash treatment, I can see their therapist, Alia, clocking this area of my face instead.

She’s not going to let me leave without a groom. I let her at them, and within minutes they’re tamed, thanks to her expert threading technique and a handy pair of scissors. I remind myself to visit this place more regularly, so I don’t end up like Bert from Sesame Street.

Shavata Brow Studio at Harvey Nichols

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that I’m in the reclining chair, listening to the sounds of the ground floor beauty hall, we’re onto the lash bit.

If you’re trying one of their Lash Tint treatments, which are £23, you can now upgrade, courtesy of luxury doctor-led line, 111SKIN.

For an additional £20, go for the Lash Luxe Treatment, and have a 10-minute arm and hand massage, as well as one of their under eye masks, along with your tint. While, for an extra £50, you’ll get the full kahuna of a 20-minute head, arm, shoulder and neck massage, and masks above and below your eyes.

I’m going for that, and there’s a choice, depending on your skincare concerns. I choose their Celestial Black Diamond Mask to target fine lines and containing hyaluronic acid, peptides and retinol, on the bottom, and the cooling Sub-Zero De-Puffing Mask for the area below my brow.

After a cleanse, these fabric masks are slotted on, then Alia uses a metal-tipped prong tool to make tiny circular movements - to aid lymphatic drainage - on top. Next, with a pad under my eyes, she paints on the tint and I keep my eyes squeezed shut. It’s left on for 20 minutes, during which I’m massaged, using pressing movements along my arms, scalp and back of neck. I’m drifting off and the noises of shoppers begin to sound more distant.

When it’s removed, the tint feels a bit stingy, but that sensation soon fades. Alia would have given my eyes a good rinse, but I’ve got contact lenses in, so we have to skip that bit. (Oops, take your specs if you’re getting this done).

Once it’s been blotted away, a bit of serum is smoothed on, and I’m released.

My lashes are jet black, the crinkly eye baggage has had a bit of TLC, and those wild brows are looking pristine.