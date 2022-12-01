Sarah Murray calls time on family business

A long-standing fixture on Edinburgh’s fashion scene, the shop was named after its founder, now Jane Hall, and has been run by her daughter, Sarah Murray, since 1997.

Established in 1969 in The Grassmarket, it originally sold only British brands such as Jean Muir, Ozzie Clark, and Jean Varon, and was decorated in the style of a smart French salon. It quickly established a loyal customer base and in 1985 relocated to Thistle Street where it has grown steadily, expanding into all four floors of its Georgian townhouse .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Davidson showcases international fashion brands and has been responsible for introducing many high-profile designer labels to Scotland, including Jimmy Choo and Roland Mouret and, more recently, The Vampire’s Wife and Dries Van Noten.

Jane's daughter and current owner Sarah Murray

Described by the fashion magazine Vogue as “one of Scotland’s best kept secrets”, Jane Davidson won the prestigious Drapers award for best customer experience in September and was recently crowned independent retailer of the year at the Scotland Re:Design fashion awards.

Owner Sarah Murray described the decision to close as “bittersweet”. She said: “This boutique has been a constant presence in my life and I have absolutely loved my time running the business. Our customers have been incredibly loyal and many of them have become dear friends to both me and my mum. That sense of community is the most enjoyable part of what we do and it is the thing I will miss the most when we close our doors for the final time on December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As difficult as this decision has been, I am looking forward to spending much more time with friends and family, especially my two daughters. I was always determined that if I did close the shop we would go out on a high and having been recognised for exceptional customer service by Drapers recently, that is unquestionably the case.

“I’m sure it will be an emotional few weeks for the whole team here, but we are looking forward to seeing as many of our customers as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Hall outside Jane Davidson on Thistle Street in 1985.