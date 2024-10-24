October Discount Day brings big savings to Livingston Designer Outlet
Visitors to Livingston Designer Outlet will enjoy at least 20% off at many of their favourite brands on Thursday 31st October, on top of the already discounted outlet prices.
With participating stores offering incredible deals of 20% off or more, it’s the perfect time to visit Livingston Designer Outlet and grab amazing savings on top brands.
Shop and save on participating retailers such as Adidas, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, BOSS and many more.
But that’s not all, throughout the day, a selection of brands will also be offering samples located at the Grand Staircase. Don’t miss your chance to try a range of tasty treats:
- 12pm – 1pm: Subway and Hot Flame
- 1pm – 2pm: Cafébar 1962
- 2pm – 3pm: Costa Coffee and Chopstix
- 3pm – 4pm: Heavenly Desserts
- 4pm – 5pm: Pizza Express
- 5pm – 6pm: Pizza Hut
Head down to Livingston Designer Outlet on October 31st to grab the best deals and enjoy a little something extra while you shop!
To find out all participating retailers, visit: https://livingston-designer-outlet.co.uk/event/the-20-event/
*Offers and participants may be subject to change.