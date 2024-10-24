October Discount Day brings big savings to Livingston Designer Outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s largest designer outlet is set for a day filled with unbeatable discounts as it prepares for its October Discount Day.

Visitors to Livingston Designer Outlet will enjoy at least 20% off at many of their favourite brands on Thursday 31st October, on top of the already discounted outlet prices.

With participating stores offering incredible deals of 20% off or more, it’s the perfect time to visit Livingston Designer Outlet and grab amazing savings on top brands.

Shop and save on participating retailers such as Adidas, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, BOSS and many more.

October Discount Day brings discounts to over 50 of Livingston Designer Outlet's brands.

But that’s not all, throughout the day, a selection of brands will also be offering samples located at the Grand Staircase. Don’t miss your chance to try a range of tasty treats:

12pm – 1pm: Subway and Hot Flame

1pm – 2pm: Cafébar 1962

2pm – 3pm: Costa Coffee and Chopstix

3pm – 4pm: Heavenly Desserts

4pm – 5pm: Pizza Express

5pm – 6pm: Pizza Hut

Head down to Livingston Designer Outlet on October 31st to grab the best deals and enjoy a little something extra while you shop!

To find out all participating retailers, visit: https://livingston-designer-outlet.co.uk/event/the-20-event/

*Offers and participants may be subject to change.