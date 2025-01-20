Petition to let friendly feline back into Newtongrange store

Waiting for the day she will finally be allowed back into the newtongrange co-op

Mo the cat has been a beloved fixture at the Newtongrange Co-op for years, offering a calming presence and a daily dose of joy to shoppers.

But recently, after a complaint was made to head office, Mo’s visits have been cut short, leaving her loyal followers in an uproar. A petition has been launched to bring her back, rallying the community to support the cat who’s become as integral to the store as the aisles themselves.

In a world that can often feel a bit too serious—especially when it comes to things like prices at the Co-op—there’s one small, furry rebellion making headlines in Newtongrange: Mo the Cat’s right to continue lounging at her beloved Co-op.

Mo isn’t just any cat—she’s a local legend. Whether she’s napping on a shop seat like a tiny, fluffy queen or watching the shoppers hustle by with a serene look of “I’m far too cool for this,” Mo has been the heart and soul of the Newtongrange Co-op for years.

No breaking the new rules put into place

As one Facebook user put it, “Mo is a pillar of the community. As far as I’m concerned, she made the Co-op. The Co-op didn’t exist until she decided it did.”

Mo’s calming presence has become as much a part of the store as the shelves themselves. She’s there to chill, to observe, and to add a little extra peace to the daily grind. And yes, it’s perfectly fine to give Mo a snack now and then—she’s earned it.

But just a friendly reminder: please don’t feed cats you don’t know! They might be on a special diet or medications, and we wouldn’t want Mo’s health to get compromised by well-meaning strangers.

Not everyone appreciates Mo’s presence, however. Recently, a complaint about her lounging in and around the Co-op—whether she was interacting with customers, accepting a few gentle scratches behind the ear, or simply chilling in the corner, watching the day go by—made its way to Co-op head office. And, well, head office decided Mo’s regular visits had to come to an end.

Mo, posing for a photo in between chilling at Co-Op Newtongrange

They’ve instructed staff to keep her outside whenever she tries to sneak in. While it’s clear that the staff have no issue with Mo’s presence, it’s head office and the complaint of one individual that have led to this decision.

So, what’s a community of Mo fans to do? You guessed it: start a petition!

The petition, titled “Let Mo the Cat Back Into Her Second Home – The Newtongrange Co-op!” was started by a local musician who’s long been an advocate for community causes.

In just 24 hours, the petition has already been signed 593 times, proving that Mo’s predicament has struck a chord with locals. It’s clear that the community feels strongly about this issue, rallying behind the cat who has become a cherished part of the store’s daily rhythm.

“I’m not even a cat person, more a dog person, but I love seeing Mo when I pop in for some shopping,” said Craig Fox, a loyal customer of the Newtongrange Co-op.

“Kids love her too—she’s like a distraction for them when they’re supposed to be looking at groceries. Honestly, I say Mo should be left to do as she pleases!” And who could disagree? Mo's laid-back attitude and “I’m just here for the snacks” vibes have clearly won over many fans — dog people and cat people alike.

But Mo’s loyal followers don’t just adore her for her relaxed demeanour—they’ve also gotten a bit, well, attached. One fan from Gorebridge, who drives all the way to Newtongrange for their Mo fix, keeps a stash of treats in their car for Mo. And it’s not just about the shopping; it’s about the whole experience. “I come for the Mo, stay for the groceries,” one Mo fan said. That’s commitment.

Some have even said Mo is the highlight of their shopping experience. “Aww, I love seeing Mo and always give her a wee clap when I pop into the Co-op,” one supporter gushed. “It’s like having a mini celebration every time I shop. Signed, sealed, delivered — I’m in.”

And while this campaign has clearly struck a chord with the community, it’s also brought out the best in people, with some surprisingly generous acts of kindness.

The petition has already raised around £86. Though the goal isn’t to make money off Mo’s predicament, the funds will go to a good cause: Lothian Cat Rescue. The rescue works tirelessly to rehome abandoned cats and kittens, especially those whose families can no longer care for them, and it also helps reunite lost pets with their owners. The rescue is located just down the road on Cockpen Road, Bonnyrigg.

So, what’s next for Mo? Will head office re-consider their decision and allow her to return to her second home among the shelves of the Co-op? For now, Mo is left staring longingly through the Co-op’s glass doors like a fluffy feline version of a rejected contestant on *The Voice*. But fear not, Mo’s loyal fans aren’t backing down. As more signatures roll in, it’s clear that Mo’s return to her second home is only a matter of time.

And really, what’s a trip to the Newtongrange Co-op without Mo? After all, if we can’t rely on our local store for a cat who doesn’t judge our questionable snack choices, what’s the point of even having a Co-op?

If you'd like to help get Mo back into her rightful spot and add your voice to the cause, please sign the petition today at https://www.change.org/Letmoroamnow

Every signature counts, and together, we can bring Mo back to the place she truly belongs!