Review: Sleeping Beauty, Radisson Blu, Edinburgh: Our signature candle massage and organic facial experience.

Sleeping Beauty might be a bit of a misnomer for this spa. You don’t have to be worried about your appearance to visit.

I, for one, gave up on my looks a long time ago. Forget the Botox and fillers, I’m only in the market for relaxation these days, and this place has a huge menu of treatments to offer, all of which should leave you feeling like you want to catch some Zs. Hopefully, the prince won't bother waking you up.

This business has various venues in Scotland, including branches in Fort William, Inverness, Lerwick, Aviemore and a new one on Edinburgh’s Alva Street. However, I’m visiting their location in the basement of four-star hotel, Radisson Blu on the Capital’s Royal Mile, which has just reopened for the season. You get access to their swimming pool, sauna and steam room, if you book one of their spa packages, starting from £59.

The last time I visited was sometime pre-lockdown and, since then, they’ve launched Made for Life treatments onto their spa menu. These are gentle therapies featuring 100 per cent organic products and they’re suitable for everyone, including those suffering from cancer or with sensitive skin.

According to my therapist, Meredith, the Soothe and Nurture Organic Facial (£69 for 60 minutes) is pretty much designed to lull you to sleep. They say that it also eases congestion and nourishes skin. Whatever it’s doing, it’s rather lovely.

Meredith cleans my skin using a balm that smells like rose and vanilla, before giving my face a light but effective massage, which involves symmetrical lifting movements with index fingers. There’s a bit of a light buffing, using a product that contains chamomile stamens and some scalp massage and a soothing mask. It’s luxuriant and gorgeous. Half-way through, I can barely remember where I am.

I also get to try one of the back, neck and shoulder Signature Grapefruit & Lime Massage (£60 for 50 minutes). This involves a massage candle, which is lit pre-treatment, so it’s ready to pour once you’re lying face down and have had your back brushed with an exfoliating tool.

The liquid is much thicker and richer than oil, and Meredith gives me a deep rub, using long sinuous moves, forearms and elbows. I feel buttered up, like a Sunday chicken, but in a nice way. Although the grapefruit and lime scent of this treatment is supposed to be invigorating, I practically have to be stretchered out of this place.

Sleep will not be a problem tonight. I’ll tell the prince to leave me alone.