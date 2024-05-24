Ryman Design opens first Scottish store in Edinburgh
Leading high-street stationer Ryman has announced the launch of a new Ryman Design Store, opening in Edinburgh today, Friday 24th May.
Launching just in time for the bank holiday weekend, Ryman Design Edinburgh is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for unique, trend-led stationery, gifts and cards. Their mission is to ignite your imagination and empower your self-expression
The store will offer various stationery products from top brands including Ban.do, Kate Spade, POSCA, Legami, LEUCHTTURM1917, Crafters Companion, Midori and so much more.
Ryman Design is the newly launched design specialist offshoot of leading high-street stationer Ryman.
The Edinburgh store is the latest addition to the growing number of Ryman Design stores across the UK, following locations in Birmingham Grand Central and London stores, Bishopsgate and Marble Arch.
To celebrate the opening, there will be a range of exciting activities and offers in-store all bank holiday weekend, including a spin-to-win where all customers are winners – no spend required.
Theo Paphitis, Owner and Chairman at Ryman, said:“I’m delighted to be opening our first-ever Scottish Ryman Design store in Edinburgh. Creativity runs through Edinburgh’s veins, which is why opening our new design-led store that is bursting at the seams with unique, design-led stationery, gifts and cards was a no-brainer for me. I know the Edinburgh Ryman Design team is thrilled to be in the beating heart of the St James Quarter shopping scene and is looking forward to being a part of the vibrant community!”
Ryman Design Edinburgh opens today, Friday May 24th. Shoppers can visit the store on launch day at: Ryman Design, Level 1, St James Quarter Edinburgh, EH1 3AD