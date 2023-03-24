Space NK, St James Quarter: We're first into Edinburgh's new beauty shop

Space NK

Next time I visit St James Quarter, I’m going to have to leave my debit card at home.

That’s because there’s a new temptation, when it comes to splurging my entire wage. Alongside another fresh addition, COS, the beauty store. Space NK, has just opened on the third floor of this shopping destination.

They already have a presence in the Capital, with their long-established shop on George Street. However, this is their glossy younger sister and is at least twice the size.

Apparently, many of the customers have been keen to get their mitts on the vegan and cruelty free products from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. As much as I loved the series she starred in, Only Murders in the Building, I don’t think I’m her target market.

Some of the location’s features include a refill station, so you can replenish your bottles, which don’t have to be empty Space NK containers. You can use the dispensers that are set into the wall to stock up on their own brand products including the Flourish Enriching Body Wash with moringa oil, chamomile and rose.

I will make a note to bring an empty receptacle on my next visit.

There’s also a section that’s devoted to mini sizes, for those who’re off on holiday or want to try something new, plus a play area, complete with mascara wands, cotton pads, tissues, seats and mirrors, so you can try before you buy without interference. They also do beauty services here and these include Bridal Party Make-Up (£60 for 60 minutes, redeemable against products used) and a Space NK Makeover (£45 for 45 minutes).

At the back of the space, beyond the counters from Hourglass, Chantecaille, Nars, and displays of goodies from skincare brands including Dr Barbara Sturm, Aesop, Drunk Elephant, Laura Mercier and Tatcha, you’ll find a treatment space. Once they’re up and running, they hope to have pop-up therapies in this spot, with visiting brands that might include Emma Chapman.

You’ll be able to get a facial, while others browse fragrances just outside the curtain.

I enjoyed an excellent sniffing session. There’s their selection of candles, including Boy Smells by Grace Jones, and perfumes. I linger around here for a long time to play with the testers and spills. I love everything from Diptyque, and there’s Jo Loves and Martin Margiela’s Replica range. I’m not sold on his recent On a Date fragrance, since the grapes and roses combo is a bit too sugary and girly for me. However, I love Byredo’s De Los Santos, which came out last year, and smells like sage and mirabelle plum. I douse myself in it.

Next time, I’m bringing my purse.