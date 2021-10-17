St James Quarter car park transformed into runway for first ever fashion show

The area at St James Quarter was turned into a runway for the event, staged in association with Edinburgh College of Art.

The 45-minute show marked the penultimate day of The Quarter’s ‘Edinburgh Style’ event programme, which ran from Thursday to Sunday.

The 2021 graduates from the college showcased their latest fashion collections, and were joined by their 2019 alumni and Rosie Baird, St James Quarter tartan designer who unveiled her stunning collection on the models, along with her hand-designed St James Quarter tartan.

Rochelle Weir, brand and marketing director at the centre, said: “St James Quarter is renowned for its fashion, beauty and lifestyle offering.

“We loved being able to showcase this in a new way at Edinburgh Style.”

The quality of the designs on show were huge hit.

Added Rochelle, “We’re proud to have an ongoing partnership with Edinburgh College of Art and provide a platform for local talent to shine.

“We were blown away by the pieces displayed at the fashion show – I’m in no doubt that we’ll be hearing the names of the graduates within the industry soon!”

Mal Burkinshaw, Head of Design at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “We are delighted to partner with St James Quarter not only for last night’s fashion show, but for our degree shows too.

“The runway provided our graduates with a platform within a high-end retail context and will be an invaluable experience for them.”

