Tartan: A fabric of iconic patterns

Tartan is one of the most recognizable and iconic patterns in the world, deeply rooted in Scottish heritage. Originally associated with Scottish clans, tartan has evolved into a global symbol of tradition, fashion, and identity. But did you know there are many different types of tartan, each with its own history and significance? Let’s dive into the fascinating world of tartan patterns.

1. Clan Tartans

Clan tartans are perhaps the most well-known type of tartan, representing specific Scottish families or clans. Each clan has its own unique pattern, often with historical significance.

Examples:

Macleod of Harris Tartan Kilt

○ MacLeod Tartan (Blue & Green)

○ Campbell Tartan (Black, Green, & Blue)

○ MacDonald Tartan (Red & Green)

Traditionally, clan tartans were worn as kilts, plaids, or sashes to signify family allegiance. Today, they remain a proud symbol of Scottish ancestry.

Mackay Tartan Argyll Jacket

2. District Tartans (Regional Tartans)

Not all tartans are tied to clans—some represent specific regions or districts in Scotland. These tartans were often linked to the weavers of a particular area rather than a single family.

Examples:

○ Royal Stewart Tartan (associated with the Royal House of Stewart but also worn as a universal tartan)

○ Black Watch Tartan (originally worn by the Black Watch military regiment, now a universal pattern)

○ Glasgow District Tartan (representing the city of Glasgow)

3. Military Tartans

Several tartans were designed for Scottish military regiments. These patterns were used to distinguish different units and are still worn in ceremonial uniforms today.

Examples:

○ Black Watch (Government Tartan) – One of the oldest military tartans.

○ Cameron of Erracht – Worn by the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders.

○ Gordon Highlanders Tartan – Associated with the Gordon regiment.

4. Fashion Tartans

Tartan has long been a favorite in fashion, from punk rock to high-end designers. Unlike traditional clan tartans, fashion tartans are created purely for aesthetic appeal.

Examples:

○ Burberry Check – A famous plaid pattern used by the luxury brand.

○ Vivienne Westwood Tartans – Punk-inspired designs that revolutionized tartan in fashion.

5. Commemorative Tartans

Some tartans are designed to honor special events, organizations, or causes. These can range from royal celebrations to charitable foundations.

Examples:

○ Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Tartan (created for her 70-year reign)

○ Tartan Day Tartan (celebrating Scottish heritage in North America)

○ Cancer Research UK Tartan (supporting charity)

6. Corporate Tartans

Companies and organizations sometimes create their own tartans for branding or uniforms. These tartans often incorporate company colors or logos.

Examples:

○ British Airways Tartan (used in staff uniforms)

○ The Edinburgh Woolen Mill Tartan (a retail brand’s signature pattern)

7. Universal Tartans

Some tartans are not tied to any specific group and can be worn by anyone. These are often popular patterns used in clothing and accessories.

Examples:

○ Royal Stewart Tartan (one of the most recognizable universal tartans)

○ Black Watch Tartan (another widely worn pattern

Trending Tartans :

Clan Tartans

Stewart Royal Tartan – A favorite among celebrities like Harry Styles, who has been seen wearing it in recent street-style looks.

– A favorite among celebrities like Harry Styles, who has been seen wearing it in recent street-style looks. Gunn Modern Tartan – Gaining popularity in modern fashion due to its bold red and black contrast.

District Tartans

Skye Tartan – Inspired by the Isle of Skye’s landscapes, this earthy-toned tartan is trending in home decor and rustic fashion.

– Inspired by the Isle of Skye’s landscapes, this earthy-toned tartan is trending in home decor and rustic fashion. Hebrides Tartan – A coastal-inspired design gaining traction in sustainable fashion brands.

Military Tartans

Black Watch Tartan – A timeless classic, now being reimagined in streetwear and luxury fashion (seen in recent collections by Burberry and Ralph Lauren).

Fashion Tartans

Neon & Pastel Tartans – A bold, Gen-Z-friendly twist on traditional patterns, seen in brands like GCDS and Collina Strada.

– A bold, Gen-Z-friendly twist on traditional patterns, seen in brands like GCDS and Collina Strada. Plaid Grunge Revival – Thanks to the Y2K comeback, tartan mini skirts and punk-style plaids are everywhere (inspired by 90s icons like Gwen Stefani).

Commemorative Tartans

Coronation Tartan – Designed for King Charles III’s coronation, this tartan is appearing in royal-inspired collections.

– Designed for King Charles III’s coronation, this tartan is appearing in royal-inspired collections. Earth Day Tartan – Eco-friendly tartans made from sustainable materials are gaining attention.

Corporate Tartans

Starbucks Holiday Tartan – Their red-and-green plaid cups and merchandise are a seasonal hit.

– Their red-and-green plaid cups and merchandise are a seasonal hit. Barbour Tartan – The heritage brand’s signature waxed jackets often feature their custom tartan lining.

Universal Tartans

Buffalo Check – A rustic, large-scale plaid dominating fall/winter fashion (think: cozy cabincore vibes).

– A rustic, large-scale plaid dominating fall/winter fashion (think: cozy cabincore vibes). Gingham Tartan – A softer, picnic-style plaid trending in spring/summer dresses.

Conclusion

Tartan is much more than just a pattern—it’s a living tradition that connects people to history, culture, and identity. Whether you wear a clan tartan to honor your heritage, a fashion tartan to make a style statement, or a commemorative tartan to support a cause, each design tells a unique story.

Nostalgia & Heritage Trends (e.g., “cottagecore” and “heritage prep”) Celebrity & Runway Influence (Harry Styles, Bella Hadid, and luxury brands embracing plaid)

Sustainable Fashion (wool and recycled tartan fabrics are eco-friendly choices) Do you have a favorite tartan? Share yours in the comments below!