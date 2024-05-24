The Centre, Livingston Celebrates the opening of Beauty & Wellbeing Store Rituals
Rituals, which was founded over 20 years ago in Amsterdam by Raymond Cloosterman with the aim to ‘make people feel good’ and balance the body, mind and soul, is inspired by ancient wisdom and traditions experienced in his travels around Asia.The company now has over 1,100 stores in 33 countries around the world including Paris, Dubai and Hong Kong and continues to grow.
Following a celebratory ribbon cutting, the first customers were treated to a free gift, with a purchase, and the chance to test and find out more about the extensive collection of luxury beauty products including the popular foaming shower gels and hand creams, and the products, ranging from diffusers and scented fragrance sticks to room sprays and also luxury bathrobes.
Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome the luxury beauty and wellbeing brand, Rituals to The Centre, Livingston, which is a fantastic addition to the existing mix of lifestyle, fashion and homeware stores at the shopping centre.
“The beautifully designed store will really enhance our visitors overall shopping experience and is guaranteed to be a big success."