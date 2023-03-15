Cheveux Salon

It’s been a while since I was in Loanhead.

My bus whizzes past Ikea, through Straiton, then I’m eventually ejected at my destination, a stop or two past the popular Indian restaurant, Radhuni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m here to try Cheveux salon, whose owner, Stacey White, was recently at the BAFTAs in London, where she was styling hair and showcasing the new ghd irons.

As it’s not on my radar, I thought her business was new, but it turns out they’ve been here for 11 years and have just won the Regional Salon prize at the Hair Awards 2023. It’s obviously popular, since it’s a full house on a Thursday night, with men and kids, as well as women, booked in to get their trims and highlights.

I want something more than a few inches off tonight.

My priority is colour, as my hair is looking like moth-eaten patchwork after months of dying my own roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dark brown needs a lift in time for spring, should it ever decide to appear.

The last time I had it done professionally, the stylist went way too dark, and it made me resemble the undead. Unfortunately, that was a few days before getting a new byline picture taken, so that faux pas will forever haunt me.

I emphasise that I want lightness, and Stacey knows exactly what to do. We’re going for balayage, and she gets me to approve a few of the chocolatey and golden Schwarzkopf tones she’s chosen. So many foils go on. I look like Buck Rogers robot, Twiki, but this experienced stylist moves fast.

They’re left on for about 30 minutes while I eat Lotus Biscoff and absorb the chat in the salon. It has a community feel and everyone seems to know each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the tea and biscuit supply is exhausted, I’m thoroughly shampooed, enjoy a lovely head massage and a cold glossing treatment goes on.

Before I get to see the final effect, I’m back to the front of the salon, where Stacey gives me a cut to remove some of the weight.

Since I usually wear my hair tied back, she cuts shorter layers at the front, almost like a grown out fringe, to soften the look.

I’m blow dried and voila. I absolutely love it. My grey roots are gone and, in their place, there are pale “babylights”, which give my hair movement and will be low maintenance. Also, the glossing treatment is extremely effective and my hair is still smooth a couple of washes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think I might be getting familiar with the 47 bus to Loanhead.