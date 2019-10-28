Did your favourite curry house make the shortlist?

Shortlist revealed for Edinburgh Evening News curry house of the year 2019 - this is how you can vote

Edinburgh is full of foodies, and right up at the top of the list of the city’s favourite foods is curry - but what’s Edinburgh’s best curry house?

By Rhona Shennan
Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 5:00 pm

To vote, simply fill out the form appearing in the Edinburgh Evening News every day this week. These are what the reviews say for the shortlist of restaurants and eateries that are in the running for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019.

1. 10 to 10 Deli

"The food is amazing, it has many vegetarian choices as well. Staff are very friendly. The atmosphere is really cosy and the interior design is really beautiful." 67 Nicholson Street, EH8 9DH

Photo: 10 to 10 Deli

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Abida

"The best curry in the world. Arrived to order take away and met by very attentive and friendly staff. Opted for the Mug Daal Chicken - sensational!" 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, EH12 7XF

Photo: Abida

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Altaf Khan

"The meal I had was just beautiful. I actually felt embarrassed when the waitress came to take our plates away as it looked like I had licked the plate! Will definitely be returning." 95A High Street, Tranent, EH33 1LW

Photo: Altaf Khan

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bonoful

"Service was excellent. Staff couldn't do enough for you. Food tasted authentic, traditional. Just overall they are exceptional." 13-17 Brighton Place, Midlothian, EH15 1LH

Photo: Bonoful

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 9