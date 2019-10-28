Shortlist revealed for Edinburgh Evening News curry house of the year 2019 - this is how you can vote

To vote, simply fill out the form appearing in the Edinburgh Evening News every day this week. These are what the reviews say for the shortlist of restaurants and eateries that are in the running for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019.
1. 10 to 10 Deli
"The food is amazing, it has many vegetarian choices as well. Staff are very friendly. The atmosphere is really cosy and the interior design is really beautiful." 67 Nicholson Street, EH8 9DH
Photo: 10 to 10 Deli
Copyright:
2. Abida
"The best curry in the world. Arrived to order take away and met by very attentive and friendly staff. Opted for the Mug Daal Chicken - sensational!" 295A St John's Road, Corstorphine, EH12 7XF
Photo: Abida
Copyright:
3. Altaf Khan
"The meal I had was just beautiful. I actually felt embarrassed when the waitress came to take our plates away as it looked like I had licked the plate! Will definitely be returning." 95A High Street, Tranent, EH33 1LW
Photo: Altaf Khan
Copyright:
4. Bonoful
"Service was excellent. Staff couldn't do enough for you. Food tasted authentic, traditional. Just overall they are exceptional." 13-17 Brighton Place, Midlothian, EH15 1LH
Photo: Bonoful
Copyright: