Spring into fitness with Edinburgh Leisure

By Kerry Teakle
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 15:20 BST
With a £0 joining fee this May, there’s no better time to sign up for an Edinburgh Leisure membership. And here are 15 reasons that set Edinburgh Leisure apart from other fitness providers.
  1. Edinburgh Climbing Arena at Ratho - Europe's largest indoor climbing arena with a 28m high main wall, bouldering facilities, auto-belays, and coaching for all ages.
  2. Tennis - Options for all levels at their flagship tennis centre at Craiglockhart and the Meadows, easily bookable online or via their app for 1-2 hour slots.
  3. Cardio Tennis – While tennis courts aren’t included as part of their membership offer, Cardio tennis is. A high-energy group activity combining tennis with cardiovascular exercise through fast-paced drills for all abilities.
  4. Pickleball – The world’s fastest-growing sport available at eight venues with social classes at Ainslie Park, Gracemount, Craiglockhart, Kirkliston and Meadowbank.
  5. Hydrospin - Take cycling underwater at the Royal Commonwealth Pool for an innovative workout experience.
  6. Hydro Yoga - Gentle water-based yoga at Portobello Swim Centre, enhancing flexibility and balance with water's buoyancy and resistance.
  7. Victorian Pools - Five beautifully refurbished Victorian pools at Glenogle, Portobello, Dalry, Leith Victoria, and Warrender, offering unique experiences with natural light.
  8. GRIT Cardio™ - 30-minute high-intensity interval training at Gracemount for maximum results in minimal time
  9. Evolve Meadowbank - Their brand-new Hybrid Gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club with specialised equipment and classes is offered as a membership bolt-on or PAYG
  10. NRG Zone - Gym programme for young people (S1 to 15 years) at 14 venues, teaching safe and effective workout techniques.
  11. Low Intensity Classes - Available at 11 venues, including seated cardio, yoga, strength, and active dance for those preferring a gentler pace.
  12. Adult Swim Lessons - Hone your skills in the water with Edinburgh Leisure’s 1-2-1 swim, perfect for building confidence in the pool or perfect your technique.
  13. Diving - Edinburgh Leisure also offers a fantastic diving pool at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, complete with a dedicated Dry Dive Area with trampolines and harnesses. Public Dive sessions are included in their Swim and Full Fitness Memberships as well as Junior and Young Adult packages
  14. Golf - Six diverse courses across Edinburgh offering 9 and 18-hole options suitable for all abilities.
  15. Turkish Baths, Steam Rooms and Saunas - Unwind in their spa facilities, including the authentic Victorian-designed Turkish Baths at Portobello.

With 50+ venues across Edinburgh featuring world-class facilities (1 climbing centre, 12 swimming pools, 17 gyms, 32 tennis courts, 141 sports pitches), plus 750+ fitness and 250+ gym classes weekly, Edinburgh Leisure offers something for everyone.

Join this May with no joining fee*! Enjoy member benefits including priority bookings, and free gym induction. No contract required – membership can be frozen or cancelled anytime.

For more information and to join: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/memberships/

  1. *Terms and conditions apply:
  2. Offer available 1st-31st May 2025
  3. Applies to adult fitness, young adult, gym, fitness class, swim and climb memberships
  4. Excludes golf, soft play, junior fitness memberships
  5. Available at participating venues only
  6. Standard membership T&Cs apply
