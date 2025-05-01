Spring into fitness with Edinburgh Leisure

- Edinburgh Climbing Arena at Ratho - Europe's largest indoor climbing arena with a 28m high main wall, bouldering facilities, auto-belays, and coaching for all ages.
- Tennis - Options for all levels at their flagship tennis centre at Craiglockhart and the Meadows, easily bookable online or via their app for 1-2 hour slots.
- Cardio Tennis – While tennis courts aren’t included as part of their membership offer, Cardio tennis is. A high-energy group activity combining tennis with cardiovascular exercise through fast-paced drills for all abilities.
- Pickleball – The world’s fastest-growing sport available at eight venues with social classes at Ainslie Park, Gracemount, Craiglockhart, Kirkliston and Meadowbank.
- Hydrospin - Take cycling underwater at the Royal Commonwealth Pool for an innovative workout experience.
- Hydro Yoga - Gentle water-based yoga at Portobello Swim Centre, enhancing flexibility and balance with water's buoyancy and resistance.
- Victorian Pools - Five beautifully refurbished Victorian pools at Glenogle, Portobello, Dalry, Leith Victoria, and Warrender, offering unique experiences with natural light.
- GRIT Cardio™ - 30-minute high-intensity interval training at Gracemount for maximum results in minimal time
- Evolve Meadowbank - Their brand-new Hybrid Gym and official Hyrox Affiliate Training Club with specialised equipment and classes is offered as a membership bolt-on or PAYG
- NRG Zone - Gym programme for young people (S1 to 15 years) at 14 venues, teaching safe and effective workout techniques.
- Low Intensity Classes - Available at 11 venues, including seated cardio, yoga, strength, and active dance for those preferring a gentler pace.
- Adult Swim Lessons - Hone your skills in the water with Edinburgh Leisure’s 1-2-1 swim, perfect for building confidence in the pool or perfect your technique.
- Diving - Edinburgh Leisure also offers a fantastic diving pool at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, complete with a dedicated Dry Dive Area with trampolines and harnesses. Public Dive sessions are included in their Swim and Full Fitness Memberships as well as Junior and Young Adult packages
- Golf - Six diverse courses across Edinburgh offering 9 and 18-hole options suitable for all abilities.
- Turkish Baths, Steam Rooms and Saunas - Unwind in their spa facilities, including the authentic Victorian-designed Turkish Baths at Portobello.
With 50+ venues across Edinburgh featuring world-class facilities (1 climbing centre, 12 swimming pools, 17 gyms, 32 tennis courts, 141 sports pitches), plus 750+ fitness and 250+ gym classes weekly, Edinburgh Leisure offers something for everyone.
Join this May with no joining fee*! Enjoy member benefits including priority bookings, and free gym induction. No contract required – membership can be frozen or cancelled anytime.
For more information and to join: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/memberships/
- *Terms and conditions apply:
- Offer available 1st-31st May 2025
- Applies to adult fitness, young adult, gym, fitness class, swim and climb memberships
- Excludes golf, soft play, junior fitness memberships
- Available at participating venues only
- Standard membership T&Cs apply
1 / 3