In the run up to Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has teamed up with local artist Katie Smith on a limited-edition cup design. Lucky customers could see the bespoke illustration drawn live on their very own reusable cup this weekend.

On Saturday, January 11, the first 100 customers to buy a white Starbucks reusable cup at the St James Quarter branch will be able to get the artist to personalise their cup with a bespoke Valentine’s design. The offer is only available between 9am - 5pm for one day only.

Don’t fret if you miss out though as there will be a chance for you to get a personalised message on the day of love itself when you order a drink to your door. Customers who order any Starbucks drink from Starbucks Delivers via Deliveroo , Just Eat and Uber Eats on February 14 could receive a handwritten Valentine’s note on their cup.

The campaign will also be available to customers who live in London and Manchester, with local artists from each area creating their own unique design. The campaign looks to champion self-love and spread positivity.

