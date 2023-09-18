We asked our readers where the most beautiful places in the city are.
You don’t have to walk far in Edinburgh to find a spectacular view or tranquil space. From UNESCO sites and dormant volcanoes to breath-taking green spaces, Edinburgh’s unique charm is known around the world.
We asked our readers what they think is the most beautiful place in the Scottish Capital and they came back with more than 700 comments. Here are 15 of the Capital’s most beautiful locations as suggested by our readers.
1. 15 beauty spots in Edinburgh as suggested by our readers
Do you agree with their choices?
2. Edinburgh Castle
Voted the most beautiful landmark in the UK by TripAdvisor users last year – and fourth in the whole world behind the Golden Gate Bridge, Eiffel Tower and the Trevi Fountain – Edinburgh Castle is a truly special landmark in heart of the capital. Offering some of the finest views in the city, the 12th century castle is also absolutely stunning inside too. Photo: Mike McBey, flickr Photo: Mike McBey, flickr
3. Cramond Beach
Cramond Beach in North West of Edinburgh provides the perfect family walk – offering stunning views of Firth of Forth, sandy beaches, whitewashed houses and fresh sea air. You can also venture over to Cramond Island when the tide is out or wander along the promenade to Silverknowes. For information on safe crossing times visit the Queensferry Lifeboat website. Photo: Ann Priestley, flickr Photo: submitted
4. Calton Hill
One of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations, Calton Hill offers picturesque views of the capital’s most famous landmarks – from Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. There’s plenty to explore at the top of the hill too including the Nelson Monument and the Parthenon-inspired National Monument. Photo: Giuseppe Milo, flickr Photo: submitted