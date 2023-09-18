2 . Edinburgh Castle

Voted the most beautiful landmark in the UK by TripAdvisor users last year – and fourth in the whole world behind the Golden Gate Bridge, Eiffel Tower and the Trevi Fountain – Edinburgh Castle is a truly special landmark in heart of the capital. Offering some of the finest views in the city, the 12th century castle is also absolutely stunning inside too. Photo: Mike McBey, flickr Photo: Mike McBey, flickr