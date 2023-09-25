The site offers luxurious glamping pods, spacious sites for camping and stylish holiday lodges with hot tubs.

An elegant and peaceful camping and glamping site near Edinburgh has recently been awarded a five-star rating from VisitScotland following two years of refurbishment.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site near Edinburgh is now one of only 33 five-star camping and caravan parks sites across Scotland and one of four five-star sites in East Lothian, with VisitScotland inspectors having praised the quality of the facilities and described the park and its grounds as ‘spotless’.

Situated just eight miles from Edinburgh, Drummohr includes self-catering and luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric.

The family-friendly campsite also has themed wizard, adventure and fairy glamping pods, as well as family bothies and a large playground. Dogs are welcome on the site which has its own scenic dog walk and dog-friendly accommodation, with up to two dogs welcomed on its tent and touring pitches free of charge.

As part of refurbishment works, amenity blocks now include underfloor heating, free hot showers, family friendly accessible bathrooms with baths, and indoor campers’ kitchen and laundry. The site’s new owners, WCF, have also invested to improve the gardens and landscaping, built a a new children’s playground and licensed shop selling local produce as well as offering high speed free WiFi.

Angie Purves, who is the site manager at Drummohr, said: “We are over the moon to have received the five-star rating. It’s something the whole team has been working towards for a long time and the feeling when we opened the email to find out we’d achieved it was just amazing.

“We always aim to go that extra mile for our guests to ensure that their holiday experience is a home away from home. From complementary welcome baskets in the lodges on arrival, party packs available to celebrate special occasions, to towels for drying off wet dogs after a walk, it’s the little things that make all the difference.”

1 . Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site The charming and tranquil site has undergone two years of refurbishment and recently recived a five star rating from VisitScotland Photo: NJ Photo Sales

2 . Pentland lodge Guests will feel very comfortable inside one of the site's Pentland lodges Photo: NJ Photo Sales

3 . Luxurious living Holiday lodges are the most popular accommodation at the Drummohr site - and from looking at the newly refurbished rooms it's easy to see why Photo: NJ Photo Sales