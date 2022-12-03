The first shots of Scotland in the new Indiana Jones film have been shared in the first official trailer.

St Vincent Street, in Glasgow city centre, can be seen in the trailer for the blockbuster, which is due to hit cinemas on June 30 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street was decked out in US flags as filming for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny took place over the summer of 2021.

The first shots of Scotland in the new Indiana Jones film have been shared in the first official trailer.

The film, which was previously known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Harrison Ford first played the title role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel showed multiple action sequences, including 80-year-old Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horseback chase was filmed in Glasgow where a body double for Ford was seen riding through a parade scene last year.

Other scenes in the trailer show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the trailer, which you can watch here, Indy’s friend Sallah, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies reprising his role from the first three films in the franchise, said: “I miss the sea. I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.

Indy responds: “Those days have come and gone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later says in a voice over: “I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things, things I can’t explain.

“And I’ve come to believe it’s not so much what you believe, it’s how hard you believe it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the films will be pleased to see the return of the character’s bullwhip and fedora, as well as scenes of hidden trap-doors springing open and a huge boulder rolling away.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest film also features a score by legendary composer John Williams and will be released on June 30.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).