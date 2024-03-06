And, with a spotlight on staycations after everything that’s happened, many will be flocking to Scotland’s sandy coasts.
Here are the Scottish beaches included on the list compiled by Conde Nast and some of those with the highest number of searches on Google, as curated by holiday search engine Holidu.
1. Portobello Beach
Taking the crown for most-searched beach is, of course, Portobello in Edinburgh, with 12,100 Google searches a month. Locals and tourists alike flock to it as soon as the sun comes out, and even on a grey day it is a pleasant stroll. With its expanse of golden sands and promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and ice cream stalls, there's no wonder it's so popular Photo: Getty Images
2. Luskentyre beach
Heaven on Earth can be found no farther than the Isle of Harris. Luskentyre beach comes second on our list with 8,100 monthly searches over a 12-month period, and it's not hard to see why. White sand and crystal clear waters are enhanced by beautiful mountain views in this little spot of the Caribbean in Scotland. The location was also ranked at No.34 in Conde Nast Traveller magazine's list of the world's top beaches Photo: Getty Images
3. Sandwood Bay
The wild and unspoiled Sandwood Bay has often been named the most beautiful beach in Britain. Located in Kinlochbervie in the north west coast of Scotland, it is backed by huge sand dunes and a freshwater loch. It has received on average 6,600 searches a month Photo: Getty Images
4. Camusdarach beach
Camusdarach Beach is an arc of white, glistening sand and clear water with unrivalled views of the Isle of Skye, Rum and Eigg. It has received 5,400 searches on average a month, and is popular for swimming, rock pooling or relaxing walks Photo: Claire Satera via Unsplash