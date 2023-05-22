“There has never been a better time to explore one of the UK's most beautiful destinations."

God's Own Country is rich indeed with relaxing escape breaks, this lovely location arguably the most heavenly bolthole available.

Set within 1,400 acres of scenic woodland and parkland, perfect for leisurely walking and cycling, the superbly situated site has been family-run for over half a century.

Perfectly positioned, the estate is 15-minute drive from Skipton Railway Station, Leeds Bradford Airport just 45 minutes away.

Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa accommodating bedrooms await

Easily accessed landmarks include Malham Cove, White Scar Cave, Ingleborough Cave, Janet’s Foss, Three Peaks, Pendle Hill, Skipton Castle and Ribblehead Viaduct.

Starting life as a local farm shop, the family and pet-friendly venue has developed into one of North Yorkshire’s premium destination hotels.

Boasting award-winning The View and Nourish Brasserie fine dining, luxury spa and bedrooms with far reaching views of undulating dales, beautiful buildings and surrounding grounds offer impressive range of exceptional facilities.

On-site attractions include among country's best shooting grounds, excellent angling opportunities and planned 4x4 off-roading experience as well as plethora of event spaces perfect for weddings and conferences as well as staycations.

Thack Cottage, and Fogga Cottage, offer self-catering rural retreats

Guests can enjoy state of the art spa, gym, indoor and outdoor pools while room service, licensed bar and ample car parking all add to most civilised of stays.

Warmest welcome, however, comes in the shape of quality staff, professional and personable in equally engaging measure.

Some 71 rooms range from Signature and Superior to Luxury as well as two nearby accommodating cottages.

Last minute getaways are available at these self-catering sites with eleventh hour availability at reduced rates of up to 65 per cent on standard prices.

Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa "compleat" angling lake experience

Sleeping up to a dozen guests, properties feature finest furnishings and home from home luxuries including private hot tubs, wood burners and gardens.

"Great for gathering your loved ones for such much needed friends and family time, hosting a special celebration in style or simply exploring the awesome attractions and captivating countryside the county is home to," say hosts.

“There has never been a better time to explore one of the UK's most beautiful destinations."

Fabulous four night breaks from £899 are available at Thack Cottage from June 5 and 12, Fogga Cottage from June 5 and 26.

To Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa infinity pool ... and beyond

And, from £129 per night Signature room bed and breakfast, The Coniston Hotel itself is best … by a country mile.

Contact points …

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Coniston Cold, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 4EA

01756 748 080

www.theconistonhotel.com