The 55-metre explorer superyacht Shinkai docked in Western Harbour in Leith next to the Britannia over the weekend.

It comes as Shinkai – the Japanese for ‘Deep Sea’ – is making the first journey of what will be a lifetime of global exploration.

The superyacht features include a striking mast and the yacht’s very own 7.2-tonne submarine, alongside a giant crane used for launching and collection.

According to Feadship, the owner of the superyacht ‘has enormous experience of discovering the world by sea’.

Designer Philippe Briand and the teams at Vitruvius and Feadship developed the 55-metre explorer yacht which will be able to travel the world while remaining both self-sufficient and fuel-efficient.

The many adventures Shinkai is expected to embark on in the coming years include taking on the North-West passage.

1. Yacht floorplan Below is an open observation deck, the uppermost enclosed deck contains the wheelhouse and captain’s cabin, while below is the owner’s deck featuring a full-beam dining room, two impressive suites and his and hers offices that provide panoramic views forward. Two spacious guest suites and two twin-bed children’s suites are located on the main deck together with the main saloon. Excluding the engine and gyro rooms, the crew have the lower deck to themselves, with seven cabins, a large mess room, laundry and galley. Photo: Feadship Photo Sales

2. Gadgets and toys As a superyacht, the boat is fitted with a myriad of toys and gadgets, including a Toyota Land Cruiser kept inside a sealed garage on board and an all-electric Jet-Ski. Photo: Feadship Photo Sales

3. Submarine The submarine takes pride of place, centrally positioned in a shallow well at the stern with its huge Palfinger knuckle-boom launching crane on its starboard side.The steel hull has been built to ice class and includes an advanced WASSP sonar system to explore the ocean floor. Photo: Feadship Photo Sales

4. Gyroscope For the first time on a yacht of this size, a gyroscope system has been fitted within the hull, with the tank deck arranged in such a way to enable traditional stabilisers to also be installed later if required. Photo: Feadship Photo Sales