Stonegate pubs Slug and Lettuce, Yates and Walkabout offering a free drink until end of November

How does a free pint sound to you? (Photo: Shutterstock)

British pub company, Stonegate, is currently offering all customers a free drink at their local pub - and this is how to claim it.

How to claim?

To claim the free drink, all you need to do is download the We Love Sport app on your phone.

The app is available to download for both Apple and Android devices. If you don’t already have an account, you’ll need to sign up for one. Signing up requires basic details such as your name, email address and date of birth.

From there, you’ll be able to see an ‘offers’ tab in the middle of the screen at the bottom of the app. Tap on that and you’ll see the ‘welcome drink’ offer.

If you click on the ‘use now’ button, you’ll be given a code in order to claim your free drink. The offer states that “you need to be ready to place your order at a participating venue before you retrieve your voucher code” and that “voucher codes can only be retrieved once”.

From there, you’ll get the option to claim your voucher or to cancel.

The offer will expire on Saturday 30 November 2019.

What drinks are on offer

These are the choice of drinks that you can claim via the offer:

- Carling

- Budweiser

- Bud Light

- Strongbow

- Strongbow Dark Fruits

- Guinness

For those who don’t drink, there are a few non-alcoholic options that you can choose from as well:

- Red Bull sugar free

- Coca Cola zero sugar

Which pubs are honouring the offer?

The promotion can be used at any participating Stonegate venue. The Stonegate brand operates over 690 pubs and clubs across the UK, including brands like Slug and Lettuce, Yates, the Walkabout chain and Popworld, as well as smaller local pubs.

However, the offer is only available at Stonegate venues that screen sports events on TV, according to Money Saving Expert.

The offer on the app states, “Refresh yourself with a drink on us in one of our great sports bars.”

You can find your nearest Stonegate pub by checking out their website and entering your city or postcode.

Terms and conditions

As with many similar promotions run by companies, there are a few terms and conditions in place that you may need to be aware of before claiming the deal:

- All participants must be 18 years or older

- The promotion only entitles you to one drink