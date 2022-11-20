Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Blackpool week results: Who left the show, how to catch-up and week 10 theme
Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its eighth contestant after the week eight dance off - here’s who left the show
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing
The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining nine couples taking to the ballroom. Once again the celebrities and their partners brought their best moves to Blackpool Tower ballroom, and we finally saw the first perfect score of the series.
Fleurito’s 40 meant only one thing - Strictly’s toughest judge had dusted off his 10 paddle. That’s right Mr Craig Revel Horwood gave out his first maximum score of the season. The notoriously hard to please judge also uttered his famous phrase ‘fab-u-lous’ when giving feedback after the couple’s performance.
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and this series’ standout Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, were not far behind East with top scores of 39, and 38 respectively.
As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.
So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week eight dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.
Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week nine dance off?
Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Tyler and his partner Dianne Buswell had performed a Salsa to a KC and the sunshine band mega mix and scored a solid 35 points.
The couple faced off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who’s Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow won the judges over with Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood all voting to save them, and Anton Du Beke voting to Tyler and Diane.
Strictly leaderboard: Week eight
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola 10+10+10+10 = 40
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 9+10+10+10 = 39
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal 9+9+10+10 = 38
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 8+9+9+9 = 35
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 8+9+9+9 = 35
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 8+9+9+9 = 35
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 8+8+8+9 = 33
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 7+8+8+8 = 31
Strictly Come Dancing week ten theme
The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.
Which celebrities remain on the show?
Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:
- Helen Skelton - TV Presenter
- Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman
- Fleur East - Singer
- Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor
- Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host
- Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist
- Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter
- Will Mellor - Actor
- Kym Marsh - Actor and singer
The show airs on BBC One every week at 7.15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer. The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two, also streamed on BBC and iPlayer.