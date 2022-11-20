Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining nine couples taking to the ballroom. Once again the celebrities and their partners brought their best moves to Blackpool Tower ballroom, and we finally saw the first perfect score of the series.

Fleurito’s 40 meant only one thing - Strictly’s toughest judge had dusted off his 10 paddle. That’s right Mr Craig Revel Horwood gave out his first maximum score of the season. The notoriously hard to please judge also uttered his famous phrase ‘fab-u-lous’ when giving feedback after the couple’s performance.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and this series’ standout Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, were not far behind East with top scores of 39, and 38 respectively.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week eight dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week nine dance off?

Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Tyler and his partner Dianne Buswell had performed a Salsa to a KC and the sunshine band mega mix and scored a solid 35 points.

The couple faced off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who’s Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow won the judges over with Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood all voting to save them, and Anton Du Beke voting to Tyler and Diane.

Strictly leaderboard: Week eight

Fleur East and Vito Coppola 10+10+10+10 = 40

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 9+10+10+10 = 39

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal 9+9+10+10 = 38

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 8+9+9+9 = 35

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 8+9+9+9 = 35

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 8+9+9+9 = 35

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 8+8+8+9 = 33

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 7+8+8+8 = 31

Strictly Come Dancing week ten theme

The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.

Strictly Come Dancing will face some schedule changes in December due to the World Cup (Photo: BBC)

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

- Singer Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

- TV and radio presenter Will Mellor - Actor

- Actor Kym Marsh - Actor and singer

