Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back for quarter-finals week and it’s once again bringing the glitz and glamour to our Saturday night with the dancers looking to channel the best of West End. Last week saw the contestants bring some stunning performances to the ballroom.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu found themselves at the top of the leaderboard after wowing judges with their energetic Charleston. Meanwhile, Hamza & Jowita closely followed with their Argentine Tango as they continue to impress.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ellie & Johannes who found themselves bottom of the leaderboard after their Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrisson received a score of 25. The pair were eliminated after all the judges chose to save Fleur & Vito in Sunday’s dance-off.

Six out of the remaining seven couples competed in week 10 after Kim Marsh tested positive for COVID earlier this week. The actress and her partner Graziano di Prima received a free pass and automatically went into quarter-finals.

This week the remaining couples will return to the ballroom with some spectacular performances expected from the Cha Cha to the Foxtrot. What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show?

Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, November 19.

What are the dances and songs for Strictly Come Dancing: Musicals Week?

Fleur & Vito: Quickstep to I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris

Helen & Gorka: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret

Kym & Graziano: Cha Cha to Fame from Fame

Molly & Carlos: Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Hamza & Jowita: Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King

Will & Nancy: Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

Due to clashes with the Qatar World Cup, this week’s episode has moved from its primetime Saturday slot and will air on Friday December 2 at 8pm on BBC One . Meanwhile, the results show will air on Saturday in the late afternoon at 5.40pm on BBC One .

