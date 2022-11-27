The tenth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining couples taking to the ballroom. After a stunning night at Blackpool Tower ballroom, the celebrities went back to Elstree Studios and battled it out for a place in next week’s quarter finals.

Six out of the remaining seven couples competed in week 10 after Kim Marsh tested positive for COVID earlier this week. The actress and her partner Graziano di Prima have a free pass and automatically go into quarter-finals week.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu led the leaderboard after nailing the tricky Charleston. This series’ standout Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, and Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu were not far behind with scores of 37 and 36 respectively.

Last week’s shining stars Fleur East & Vito Coppola, failed to take advantage of their perfect score, including the series’ first ten from tough judge Craig. This time around, the couple grabbed fourth spot on the leaderboard.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dreaded dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week ten dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week ten dance off?

Ellie Taylor has become the ninth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Ellie and her partner Johannes had performed a Jive to ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ by Van Morrison and scored an underwhelming 25 points.

The couple faced off against Fleur East and partner Vito Coppola, who’s Rumba won the judges over with every judge voting to save them and eliminate Ellie Taylor.

Strictly leaderboard: Week ten

Will Mellor & Nancy Xu – 38

Hamza Raffin & Jowita Przystal – 37

Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu – 36

Fleur East & Vito Coppola – 35

Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez -29

Ellie Taylor & Johannes Radebe– 25

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

Fleur East - Singer
Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Molly Rainford - TV and radio presenter

Will Mellor - Actor

Will Mellor - Actor
Kym Marsh - Actor and singer

The results show aired tonight (November 27) on BBC One at an earlier time of 6pm, due to the Qatar World Cup 2022. If you missed it, the episode can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer . The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two, also streamed on BBC and iPlayer .