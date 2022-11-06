The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 10 couples taking to the ballroom. The couples once again brought all the glitz and glamour to the ballroom with routines to the likes of Janelle Monáe and Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé.

Hamza Yassin once again wowed judges with his incredible Cha Cha Cha which led judges to say it was the ‘best they’d seen yet’, which unsurprisingly, sent him to the top of the leaderboard. Viewers were left shocked when Ellie Taylor received a low score for her Rumba with Johannes Radebe.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week seven dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week seven dance off?

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin. Ellie and Nikita faced off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance off, who the judges unanimously decided to save.

Simmonds said she ‘loved every minute’ of the competition before doing one final Charleston and leaving the dancefloor for the series.

Strictly leaderboard: Week seven

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal 8+10+10+10 = 38/40

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 9+9+9+10 = 37/40

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 9 +9+9+10 = 37/40

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 8+9+9+9 =35/40

Fleur East and Vito Coppola 9+9+8+9 = 35/40

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 8+8+8+9 = 33/40

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin 7+9+8+9 = 33/40

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 7+7+7+8 = 29/40

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 3+7+5+7 = 22/40

Tony Adams and Katya Jones 4+6+5+6 = 21/40

Strictly Come Dancing week eight theme

The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

Tony Adams - Former footballer

Molly Rainford - Singer and actor

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

Will Mellor - Actor

Kym Marsh - Actor and singer