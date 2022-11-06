Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 7: Who left the show, how to catch-up and week 8 theme
Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its sixth contestant after the week seven dance off - here’s who left the show
The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 10 couples taking to the ballroom. The couples once again brought all the glitz and glamour to the ballroom with routines to the likes of Janelle Monáe and Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé.
Hamza Yassin once again wowed judges with his incredible Cha Cha Cha which led judges to say it was the ‘best they’d seen yet’, which unsurprisingly, sent him to the top of the leaderboard. Viewers were left shocked when Ellie Taylor received a low score for her Rumba with Johannes Radebe.
As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.
So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week seven dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.
Most Popular
Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week seven dance off?
Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin. Ellie and Nikita faced off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance off, who the judges unanimously decided to save.
Simmonds said she ‘loved every minute’ of the competition before doing one final Charleston and leaving the dancefloor for the series.
Strictly leaderboard: Week seven
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal 8+10+10+10 = 38/40
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 9+9+9+10 = 37/40
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 9 +9+9+10 = 37/40
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 8+9+9+9 =35/40
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola 9+9+8+9 = 35/40
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 8+8+8+9 = 33/40
- Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin 7+9+8+9 = 33/40
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 7+7+7+8 = 29/40
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 3+7+5+7 = 22/40
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones 4+6+5+6 = 21/40
Strictly Come Dancing week eight theme
The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.
Which celebrities remain on the show?
Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:
- Helen Skelton - TV Presenter
- Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman
- Fleur East - Singer
- Tony Adams - Former footballer
- Molly Rainford - Singer and actor
- Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor
- Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host
- Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist
- Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter
- Will Mellor - Actor
- Kym Marsh - Actor and singer
The show airs onBBC One every week at 7.15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer. The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two, also streamed on BBC and iPlayer.