The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 9 couples taking to the ballroom.

Hamza Yassin once again wowed judges with a couple’s choice dance to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode. However, Fleur East and Vita Coppola took the top spot on the leaderboard with a 39 point score for their Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week eight dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week eight dance off?

Tony Adams became the seventh celebrity to leave this series of Strictly Come Dancing as he was forced to withdraw from the dance-off due to injury. The Arsenal legend was due to perform his jive alongside partner Katya Jones.

The couple were due to face off against Tyler and Dianne Buswell’s Paso Doble, however after the ex-England player took himself out of the race, Tyler and Dianne were sent straight through to Blackpool Week.

Strictly leaderboard: Week seven

Fleur East and Vita Coppola 9+10+10+10 = 39

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 9+10+10+9 = 38

Hamza Yasin and Jowita Przystal 8+10+10+10 = 38

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 9+9+10+9 = 37

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 8+8+8+8 = 32

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 7+8+8+8 = 31

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 6+8+8+9 = 31

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 8+7+8+8 = 31

Tony Adams and Katya Jones 4+6+7+7 = 24

Strictly Come Dancing week nine theme

The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

- Singer

- Former footballer Molly Rainford - Singer and actor

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

- TV and radio presenter

- Actor Will Mellor - Actor

- Actor Kym Marsh - Actor and singer