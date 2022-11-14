Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 8: Who left the show, how to catch-up and week 9 theme
Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its seventh contestant after the week eight dance off - here’s who left the show
The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 9 couples taking to the ballroom.
Hamza Yassin once again wowed judges with a couple’s choice dance to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode. However, Fleur East and Vita Coppola took the top spot on the leaderboard with a 39 point score for their Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow.
As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.
So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week eight dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.
Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week eight dance off?
Tony Adams became the seventh celebrity to leave this series of Strictly Come Dancing as he was forced to withdraw from the dance-off due to injury. The Arsenal legend was due to perform his jive alongside partner Katya Jones.
The couple were due to face off against Tyler and Dianne Buswell’s Paso Doble, however after the ex-England player took himself out of the race, Tyler and Dianne were sent straight through to Blackpool Week.
Strictly leaderboard: Week seven
- Fleur East and Vita Coppola 9+10+10+10 = 39
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 9+10+10+9 = 38
- Hamza Yasin and Jowita Przystal 8+10+10+10 = 38
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 9+9+10+9 = 37
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 8+8+8+8 = 32
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 7+8+8+8 = 31
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 6+8+8+9 = 31
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 8+7+8+8 = 31
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones 4+6+7+7 = 24
Strictly Come Dancing week nine theme
The theme for the remaining nine couples has yet to be revealed, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated as the information becomes available.
Which celebrities remain on the show?
Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:
- Helen Skelton - TV Presenter
- Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman
- Fleur East - Singer
- Tony Adams - Former footballer
- Molly Rainford - Singer and actor
- Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor
- Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host
- Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist
- Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter
- Will Mellor - Actor
- Kym Marsh - Actor and singer
The show airs on BBC One every week at 7.15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer. The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two, also streamed on BBC and iPlayer.