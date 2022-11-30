Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022: Rosie Ramsay and Rickie Haywood-Williams join all-stars show
Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled its first two celebrities to join its all-star cast for this year’s Christmas special.
Rosie Ramsay and Rickie Haywood-Williams have been confirmed for the much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022. Ramsay co-hosts hit podcasts Sh**ged Married Annoyed, and The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show whereas Haywood-Williams is a Radio 1 DJ.
Ramsey will be paired with professional dancer Neil Jones as she joins an all-star cast of six celebrities to compete to win the festive version of BBC One’s flagship show. Each of the six couples is set to perform a Christmas inspired routine in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.
Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk. He said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”
Ramsay’s husband Chris competed in the 2019 series of Strictly and reached the semi-final. She told BBC Morning Live that she couldn’t wait to get stuck in herself.
She said: “I watched Chris do it in 2019. I was insanely jealous. So as soon as I got asked to do this, I just grabbed it with both hands.”
She added: “I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"
The random draw has closed for those wanting to get tickets to the Christmas special live show. Viewers can now anticipate the show’s arrival which airs on Christmas day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.