Rosie Ramsay and Rickie Haywood-Williams have been confirmed for the much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022. Ramsay co-hosts hit podcasts Sh**ged Married Annoyed, and The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show whereas Haywood-Williams is a Radio 1 DJ.

Ramsey will be paired with professional dancer Neil Jones as she joins an all-star cast of six celebrities to compete to win the festive version of BBC One’s flagship show. Each of the six couples is set to perform a Christmas inspired routine in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk. He said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Ramsay’s husband Chris competed in the 2019 series of Strictly and reached the semi-final. She told BBC Morning Live that she couldn’t wait to get stuck in herself.

She said: “I watched Chris do it in 2019. I was insanely jealous. So as soon as I got asked to do this, I just grabbed it with both hands.”

She added: “I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Ramsey is the first confirmed celebrity on the Strictly Christmas special