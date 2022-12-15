Another year of Strictly Come Dancing will come to a close this weekend with a grand finale.The show has brought the glitz and glamour to our Saturday nights since it kicked off with a ballroom full of celebs in September.

This week the four remaining couples will perform three dances each including a judges pick which is chosen by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

The celebs brought their A-game in the semi-finals with Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Fleur East and Vito Coppola both led the leaderboard with 39 points after impressing the judges. This series’ standout Will Mellor & Nancy Xu were not far behind with 38, while Hamza Raffin & Jowita Przystal and Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez were both tied bottom with 37.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t mean you are safe as the couples faced the dreaded elimination show, which saw Will Mellor & Nancy Xu leave the ballroom for the final time in the semifinals last week.

What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on the grand finale.

What are the dances and songs for the finale?

The remaining four couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:

Fleur & Vito

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen & Gorka

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its four finalists for 2022 (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Molly & Carlos

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza & Jowita

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

How to watch the Strictly Come Dancing finale