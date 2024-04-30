SunExpress Increasing Services from Edinburgh to Türkiye for Summer 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SunExpress, which only commenced services from the UK in 2022, will offer a choice of 11 flights a week from Edinburgh this summer to Antalya (seven per week), Dalaman (two per week) and Izmir (two per week)– compared to five flights a week in 2023.

In total, SunExpress will offer 136 flights per week from nine UK airports this summer – Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and London Stansted. This compares to 74 weekly flights from seven airports last year.

In addition to ‘summer sun and beach’ travel, SunExpress aims to cater for numerous other types of travel for which Türkiye is popular including cultural, archaeological, and culinary tourism, and sports travel.

SunExpress is a value carrier with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia. It is operating a total of 200 routes to 68 destinations across 35 countries in 2024. SunExpress is the leading carrier between Germany-Austria-Switzerland and the Turkish Riviera and Anatolia.