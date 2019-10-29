Take a look inside Edinburgh's most exclusive Christmas venue - which costs £10,000 a night

Borthwick Castle, which is located about 15 miles from Edinburgh, is available to rent this festive period from £10,000 per night.

Built in 1430, Borthwick Castle is one of the last inhabited keep-style castles in Scotland. Having undergone a complete, multi million pound renovation, which started in 2013 and was completed in 2015, the castle is now a luxury destination that is available to rent exclusively for private parties, celebrations and family gatherings. Situated near Gorebridge, it offers rolling countryside views and is close enough to the capital for guests to take advantage of the city’s winter and Christmas celebrations.

Sleeping up to 26 people, guests can choose from ten bed chambers set within the thick Medieval walls of the 15th Century keep, including those named after Mary, Queen of Scots and Sir Walter Scott, both of whom spent nights at the castle. A two-bedroom cottage and the newly refurbished Gatehouse sits separate to the keep within the castle walls. The Gatehouse is of circular design and features luxurious furnishings such as a bespoke hand carved king size panelled bed and a freestanding marble bathtub.

Interior designer Melanie Brown of Design Direction won Hotel Interior Design at The Northern Design Awards in 2016 after the renovation which combined the castle’s historic grandeur with the finest in contemporary luxury.

The festive stay at Borthwick includes fully-decorated accommodation and some meals prepared by the in-house chef, Derek Johnstone. Derek won Masterchef the Professionals in 2008 before joining Michel Roux Jnr at Le Gavroche Restaurant. He then went on to become the Sous Chef at the Brasserie Roux in the 5* Sofitel Hotel in London, Head Chef at Greywalls Hotel & Chez Roux.

He moved in 2014 to focus on relaunching The Golf Inn, where, as Chef Proprietor, Johnstone transformed the 1830s-built country inn into a boutique restaurant-with-rooms, where the quality of Scottish produce and cooking was very much to the fore before joining Borthwick in 2017. Since his appointment he has played a major part in the conception and creation of the quarterly supper clubs as well as special events such as a Medieval, Mary Queen of Scots inspired dinner.

The Christmas stay at Borthwick Castle is for a minimum of three nights between 24-26 December and is from £423 per person. For more information and to book, please visit the castle’s website.