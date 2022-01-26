Pokémon Legends: Arceus is another look at the Sinnoh region from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but travelling back in time to complete the region’s first ever Pokédex.

Players will be also to journey through the Hisui region, starting out from the Jubulife Village.

The gameplay focus on missions and research tasks, liasing with various corps, such as the Medical Corps, the Security Corps, and the Survey Corps.

Arceus, also known as ‘The Original One’, is the central Pokémon of this game, a white equine, Normal-type Pokémon.

Here’s all you need to know about when Pokémon Legends: Arceus will come out and how you can get your hands on some pre-order bonuses.

Arceus is a Normal-type, equine Pokémon that is the main face of the upcoming game. Photo: Nintendo.

When is the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release date?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on January 28th, 2022.

It’s available to pre-order right now from all major retailers and the Nintendo online store.

How much does Pokémon Legends: Arceus cost?

Choose from one of these three starter Pokémon. Photo: Nintendo.

The game is retailing for £49.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the United States.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus starter Pokémon

Like all Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus pairs you up with a starter Pokémon.

The three options are Fire-type Cyndaquil, Grass/Flying-type Rowlet, and Water-type Oshawott, which evolve into Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott.

The gameplay is centred around the Sinnoh region. Photo: Nintendo.

How to get Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonus downloads

As with any game, you can choose whether to order a digital or physical version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

However, if you choose to buy a physical copy of the game before May 9th, 2022, you’ll also get two in-game items, the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask.

All retailers are offering this bonus, apart from Amazon which offers its own pre-order bonus of a Garchomp Kimono Set instead.

Those who choose a digital pre-order will get a code for 30 Heavy Balls as their bonus.

To reward loyal gamers, players with play records from Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will be able to take on a research request in Pokémon Legends: Arceusin order to catch the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai.