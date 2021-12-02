Virgin Media: What is wrong with Virgin Media, Virgin error V53, and what does C133 mean on Virgin?

Virgin Media currently serves around 3.4 million television subscribers in the UK, with 3.2 million of this number being digital cable customers.

However, many of these customers have been complaining of television outages today on Thursday December 2nd.

As of 11.14 am, there had been over 18,000 reports of outages on Downdetector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the Virgin Media outage and what common error messages mean.

What is wrong with Virgin Media?

Of the over 18,000 reports on Downdetector, 65% are to do with TV services, 18% to do with TV streaming, and 17% experiencing a total blackout.

Virgin Media has responded to disgruntled customers on Twitter, writing that the company is “aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible”.

Over 18,000 Virgin Media customers have reported issues with their TV services today. Photo: Virgin Media.

Ironically, the Virgin Media status page can also not currently be reached due to an issue with the server.

What does C133 mean on Virgin?

Many customers are seeing the C133 error message.

The code is accompanied by the message: “There was a problem connecting to the Virgin Media Service.”

According to Virgin Media, the way to resolve this issue is to reboot your TV box by turning it on and off again.

You should then connect to your Virgin Media Service by going to Settings, then Network, selecting Connection in progress: get status or Connect to the Virgin Media Service now.

If that doesn’t resolve the issue, Virgin asks you to get in touch with the customer service team.

You can do so by visiting this page.

What does Virgin Media error V53 mean?

Other users are seeing the error message for V53.

This is accompanied by the message that “this channel is currently unavailable”.

Virgin Media states on its website that this error could mean that there is an issue or planned work in the area.

The company recommends checking whether there is an outage in your area, but unfortunately the status page is also down.

This would suggest that there is an issue on Virgin Media's end, as confirmed by the company’s Twitter page.