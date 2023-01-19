Fans of That 70s Show will be overjoyed to know its much-anticipated sequel That ‘90s Show is now available to watch in the UK. That 70s Show summarised the generational divide and counterculture of the decade meanwhile skyrocketing the careers of the young cast - many of whom reprise their roles in the spin-off show.

That ‘90s Show goes back to Point Place with a new batch of kids set to discover the iconic basement popularised by the original show. The Netflix sitcom focuses on what teenagers of the decade get up to, often starkly contrasting the expectations and behaviours of their elders Red and Kitty.

Set in 1995, Red and Kitty are now grandparents but still as eccentric as ever. Meanwhile, members of the original cast - who shot to stardom after appearing on the show - will also pop up in a guest capacity.

Here’s the release date for That ‘90s Show, a look at the entire cast and the trailer to the spin-off show.

When is That ‘90s Show being released on Netflix?

That ‘90s Show premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 19. There are ten episodes in the season with a running-time of over 20 minutes each.

Full cast for That ‘90s Show

Leia Foreman is the show’s lead and daughter of Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti. She is joined by the son of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, Jay Kelso. Among the returning cast is Fez - who is now a famous hair stylist.

Returning Cast

Red Foreman - Kurtwood Smith

Kitty Foreman - Debra Jo Rupp

Leia Foreman - Callie Haverda

Eric Foreman - Topher Grace

Donna Foreman - Laura Prepon

Michael Kelso - Ashton Kutcher

Fez - Wilmer Valderrama

Bob Pinciotti - Don Stark

Jackie Burkhart - Mila Kunis

Leo Chingkwake - Tommy Chong

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso in That 70s Show and That 90s Show

New Cast

Gwen Runck - Ashley Aufderheide

Nate Runck - Maxwell Acee Donovan

Jay Kelso - Mace Coronel

Ozzie - Reyn Doi

Nikki - Sam Morelos

What is the plot for That ‘90s Show?

That ‘90s Show is set two decades on from the original series but is still centres around the coming-of-age ethos of teenage tomfoolery.

An official synopsis from Netflix reads: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon in That 90s Show

