The 12 Edinburgh and Lothian winners at the Food Awards Scotland 2019 revealed

Food suppliers, servers and manufacturers in Edinburgh and the Lothians have scooped a host of awards at the Food Awards Scotland 2019.

The awards, held in Glasgow on Monday, celebrate the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros across Scotland and range from Restaurant of the Year to Chef of the Year and Cooking School of the Year.

Rapid Rolls Rapid Rolls in Fountainbridge scooped the Takeaway of the Year South East award. Pic: Google Maps.

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School Edinburgh New Town Cookery School won the Cookery School of the Year award. The award comes as ENTCS, founded by Fiona Burrell, celebrates 10 years of business.

The Brasserie at Norton House The Brasserie at Norton House Hotel, Newbridge, won both the local Hotel Restaurant of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year Overall awards. Quite an accolade. Pic: Norton House Facebook.

Food Creations Food Creations in Livingston won the award for Outstanding Food Business of the Year. Pic: Google Maps.

