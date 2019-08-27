The 12 Edinburgh and Lothian winners at the Food Awards Scotland 2019 revealed

The awards, held in Glasgow on Monday, celebrate the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros across Scotland and range from Restaurant of the Year to Chef of the Year and Cooking School of the Year.
Food suppliers, servers and manufacturers in Edinburgh and the Lothians have scooped a host of awards at the Food Awards Scotland 2019.
The awards, held in Glasgow on Monday, celebrate the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros across Scotland and range from Restaurant of the Year to Chef of the Year and Cooking School of the Year.