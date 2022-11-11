BBC has confirmed the return of The Apprentice for a “bigger and better” 17th season that is set to air in 2023. It will see the groundbreaking return of Claude Littner to the boardroom.

The competition, which has been running since 2005, sees 18 entrepreneurs compete for a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar. The Hackney-born millionaire will be supported by a line-up of advisors, which will see a shake-up for the next series.

In 2021, he was supported by business executive and West Ham United vice-chairman Karen Brady, who is set to reprise her advisory role once again. She was joined by Tim Campbell, the winner of the first-ever series of The Apprentice, who was a stand-in for fan-favourite Claude Littner.

The American-born businessman was forced to take a step back and only appeared during the 2022 season’s interview stage as a result of a bike accident. Much to the delight of those who love the stern but hilarious Claude, he is set to return to the show for next season.

Claude Littner will, however, be returning in a reduced role for the 2023 season of The Apprentice. He is scheduled to appear in just two episodes.

Season 17 is set to feature a number of tasks that will see the candidates journey from a local setting to overseas. The first episode will take them as far as Antigua as they are tasked with selling excursions to tourists.

Teasing the new series, BBC has said: "From creating their own cartoon, to the world of male beauty, from immersive events, to street food, our aspiring titans of industry will once again have to prove that they have what it takes."