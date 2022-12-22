Christmas is a time for mince pies, tele and of course, the annual quiz to stir up drama among loved ones. Quizzes mean one thing, the role of Quiz Master. Being the Quiz Master can often be a hefty task, and one that few choose to pick up the mantle of.

The role of Quiz Master will usually lead to loved ones disagreeing with you when they get an answer wrong, because ‘you are wrong’ and they have had too many post dinner sherry’s.

However, fear not, we have compiled a perfect quiz about Edinburgh, so when your nearest and dearest are hurling abuse your way, you can blame us. You’re welcome.

Who is the patron saint of Edinburgh? Which city was the capital city of Scotland before Edinburgh? What geological formation is Arthur’s seat? On which summit does Edinburgh Castle sit? True or False: Waverley station was featured in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame When did The Old and New Towns of Edinburgh gain UNESCO World Heritage status? What is the largest theatre in Edinburgh? What is the size of Edinburgh in square km? (closest wins!) How many tram lines are there in Edinburgh? What year were the MTV Europe Music Awards held in Western Harbour in Edinburgh? Where in Edinburgh can you find Dolly the Sheep? When did Edinburgh first host the Commonwealth Games? What engineer born in Edinburgh is known for inventing the telephone? True or False: the rules for golf were first drafted in Edinburgh Who was the first Edinburgh born actor to play 007? Victoria Street inspired the movie version of which famous fictional street? What time does the one o’clock gun fire on Sunday? What year did Edinburgh host the Eurovision Song Contest? What are the names of the Edinburgh Zoo pandas? How old did the Pandas at Edinburgh zoo turn in 2022?

Don’t scroll if you don’t want to know the answers!

We’re just hoping you get to them before the family fighting starts…