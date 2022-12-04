The winners of the 2022 Earthshot Prize have been announced, ahead of the awards show being broadcast on TV. The prize honours environmental solutions that help to protect the planet.

There’s a grand total of five categories with awards up for grabs for each one. The categories are: protect & restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste free world and fix our climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince William announced the creation of the Earthshot prize back on New Year’s Eve in 2019 and it was awarded two years later in 2021. It is planned to run annually until 2030 and each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their exemplary environmental work.

On the Earthshot website , the Prince of Wales says: “The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things.

“The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

When is the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will air on BBC One on Sunday, December 4 2022. The ceremony will begin at 5:35pm and end at 6:35pm.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the winners of the Earthshot Prize?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protect & Restore Nature - Kheyti - India

Kheyti is a small Indian startup business that has developed a simple yet effective idea for greenhouses to protect crops. It’s ‘greenhouse-in-a-box’ design offers shelter from unpredictable elements and destructive pests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results from their design are mind blowing. The plans within their design require 98 percent less water, and is 90 percent cheaper than a standard greenhouse.

Clean Our Air - Mukuru - Kenya

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mukuru is one of Nairobi’s largest slums, and Charlot Magayi sold charcoal for fuel. The charcoal led to frequent respiratory problems. And then, her daughter was severely burnt by a charcoal-burning stove. Seeking a better solution, in 2017 she founded Mukuru Clean Stoves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than burning dangerous solid fuels, Mukuru Clean Stoves use processed biomass made from charcoal, wood and sugarcane.

Revive Our Oceans - Indigenous Women Of The Great Barrier Reef - Australia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their work brings together ancient knowledge, passed down from generation to generation, with most modern tools, like drones that monitor coral changes and more.

Build a Waste Free World - Notpla - United Kingdom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder & CEO of Notpla Pierre Paslier said “Fourteen million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans each year. We founded Notpla when we discovered the solution lies in our oceans too.

“We are already replacing plastic that plagues our seas, and working with seaweed farms that give back to the environment and the local economy. Thank you for recognising us as we take our next big step and eliminate single-use plastic for good!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fix Our Climate - 44.01 - Oman

Advertisement Hide Ad

This company is named after the molecular weight of CO2. 44.01 removes CO2 permanently by mineralising it in peridotite, a rock found in abundance in Oman as well as in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.