The Royal Variety Performance returns for the first time since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. With two senior royals in attendance, the show is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

The event - which will be broadcast to millions on ITV on Tuesday (December 20) - was recorded earlier this month (December 1). The prestigious event has been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2012 and features a host of big names as they perform to the few thousand-strong audience in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this will be the first Royal Variety show since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the late Queen had not attended the show since it moved to the Royal Albert Hall in 2012. Last year, Prince William and the Duchess of Wales represented the Royal Family at the event.

The show aims to raise funds to help those who have worked in entertainment and are financially vulnerable, sick, elderly, or impoverished. Comedian Lee Mack will be hosting the latest Royal Variety performance but what else can we expect from it including the entire line-up.

When is the Royal Variety Performance 2022 on TV and how to watch?

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm on Tuesday December 20 and will be available to watch on ITVX shortly after it first airs. The event was recorded on Thursday December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Variety Performance 200 entire line-up

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber prepared a special celebration to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and the London Youth Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the evening will pull together the best in British theatre, music and comedy with stunning performances from the following:

George Ezra

Sam Ryder

Ellie Goulding

Sam Ryder

Becky Hill

Cast of Cabaret

Cirque Du Soleil

Rita Wilson

Gregory Porter

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Frank Skinner

David Baddiel

The Lightning Seeds

The Ehrlich Brothers

Fatma Said

Gifford Circus

Al Murray

Maisie Adam

Omid Djalili

Disney’s Newsies

Axel Blak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Barlow, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gareth Malone and Lee Mack

Who from the royal family attended The Royal Variety Performance 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad