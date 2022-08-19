Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With sunny weather in store for Edinburgh, being at the beach would be the best time to wind down after a hard week at work.

If this is what you’re planning to do then you’re in luck, as The Times has ranked its best beaches, and one is less than an hour’s drive from the city.

Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick has been listed as one of the 50 best beaches in Britain, and according to Google Maps, it takes you just about 40 minutes by car .

Described by The Times as “accessible”, “water quality”, and “excellent”, the beach also offers stunning views through the woods and across the dunes.

Yellowcraig Beach is listed as one of the top 50 beaches in Britain by The Times

The Times said: “The island you can see from Yellowcraig is Fidra, Robert Louis Stevenson’s inspiration for Treasure Island.

“It’s now home to the guano-streaked tenements of guillemots, razorbills and puffins — and while you can’t visit, you can spy on them from the comfort of your own home using the webcams set up by the excellent Scottish Seabird Centre, just along the coast in North Berwick ( seabird.org/webcams ).

“Back at Yellowcraig, a short walk through the woods and across the dunes brings you to a double curve of dense yellow sand protected by the reef of the Longskelly Rocks.”

So what other beaches near Edinburgh made the cut and which beach came out on top? Here is everything you need to know.

Which beach came in first on The Times’ list?

Sandhaven in South Shields was named the top beach in The Times’ list of the best 50 beaches .

Anyone searching for a short seaside break will enjoy the nice day trip to this sandy beach, which is a mile long.

And if you’re thinking of spending extra hours on a road trip to experience the best beach in Britain, it can take you about three hours from Edinburgh by car.

Which other top beaches are close to Edinburgh?

Despite an array of beautiful beaches in and around Edinburgh like Silverknowes and Cramond beach, none of them made the cut.

Instead, Lunan Bay in Montrose is listed as one of the best beaches, but Google Maps say it takes about two hours by car to get there from Edinburgh.

The Times said: “Dominated by the ruin of the 13th-century Red Castle, two miles of silvery sands are crossed by three streams, with a forest of sea stacks at the northern end and good cod fishing off Boddin Point.

“Wildflowers speckle the dunes; you can find agates on the shore, especially after storms; and just inland, at Drumbertnot Farm, is the Arbikie Distillery. Opened last month it offers the world’s first climate-positive gin, the first rye Scotch whisky and sea-view cocktails (arbikie.com).”

