The White Lotus season two ended this week, and the twist filled finale left fans with many questions and desperate for more. Fans will be relieved to know that just three episodes into season two airing, HBO confirmed that they had officially greenlit a third season of Mike White’s anthology series.

The hilarious murder-mystery saw the return of fan favourite character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge, return and travel to The White Lotus. However, Coolidge will be surrounded by a brand new star-studded cast including the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Hayley Lu Richardson and many more.

The first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The show became a global phenomenon and won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season was a perfect follow up to the first season, embodying the comedy, tension and drama of the first season in a new setting with a new cast that did not miss a beat. They truly understood the assignment, but of course, they had the iconic Jennifer Coolidge to watch.

So, when will season three be out and who will be in it? Here’s everything we know about The White Lotus season three. Fair warning, there will be spoilers for season two ahead.

Where will White Lotus season three be set?

As for where White and co. will be checking in, he told Deadline earlier this year that he is plotting a continental shift, saying “you know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

When will The White Lotus season three come out?

Information regarding the third season is sparse, but the show managed to turn around season two less than a year after the first season aired so fingers crossed for a similar situation.

However, creator Mike White told Katie Couric he only finished editing this season “10 days ago,” and it may be a while before a new series comes. White told Couric on her podcast: “I need to reboot a little bit. I don’t have a lot of gas in the tank. So I need to figure out how to unplug and refresh or something.”

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid & Jon Gries as Greg in The White Lotus season 2 (Photo: Sky/HBO)

What will White Lotus season three be about?

Mike White dropped a bit of a hint about this in a post-finale interview, calling the third season “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Will Jennifer Coolidge return in White Lotus season 3?

Spoiler alert, it’s very unlikely that we will see the iconic Tanya return to a White Lotus resort after explosive demise at the end of season two.

Coolidge spoke to Vulture about the ending and how she reacted to her character being killed off. She said: “I knew very early on. Even before he was planning for Italy, Mike told me he wanted me in White Lotus two.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” (Pic: Getty Images)

“And then I don’t know how many months after, he called me up one day and said, “Well, I guess I have to tell you this now so you can prepare.” And I said, “What?” And he goes, “You die, Jennifer. You’re gonna die in White Lotus two.” And I said, “Oh, no!” You’ve gotta be kidding me! Really? I tried to talk him out of it, but Mike is very strong. He said I was going to have a tragic ending, and he stuck to his guns.”

Who else could reprise their role in White Lotus season 3?

It’s unlikely that some of the most beloved characters of season two will return in the next season as when HBO confirmed the show would return they said that it will once again feature “a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.”

Another familiar face who could return for season three could be Connie Britton, who played the high-powered Nicole in season one. Britton said she was originally supposed to return for the second season.