These are 5 of the best gay bars to celebrate Pride Edinburgh 2019

It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall riots in New York that triggered the international gay movement.

Today, we have Pride parades taking place all around the world. They represent lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.

Planet Bar , Address: 6 Baxter's Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AF

Ahead of Pride Edinburgh on June 22nd, we asked Evening News readers for their recommendations for best city pubs to celebrate it...

Cafe Habana Cafe Habana is close to the Omni Centre, like many other gay bars in the city. Reader Diane Mckenzie said: “Habana the best party bar, great tunes from the best, Daz Glass, great staff great atmosphere simply the best !!!!”

Kirsty Hannigan said Habana is her choice “without a shadow of a doubt”

Visit: 22 Greenside Place, 0131 558 1270

CC blooms

As the sponsors of Pride Edinburgh 2019, CC Blooms will be throwing a huge all day ‘hootenanny,’ welcoming all to come along.

Reader Elijah Michael Carroll said: “CC BLOOMS ALL THE WAY!

“As an official venue for Pride this awesome bar always has something going on. A nice chilled atmosphere during the day with great staff, great cocktails and an awesome food menu all at reasonable prices. By night, the club to be in!”

Regent Bar , 2 Montrose Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5DL

Visit 23-24 Greenside Place, Edinburgh EH1 3AA, 0131 556 9331

Planet Bar

As the city’s longest running gay bar, this is an ideal venue to celebrate Pride Edinburgh 2019.

Ken Lambie said: “It’s got to be planet bar. It has a fantastic atmosphere with cabaret and music every night.”

The Street, 2b Picardy Place

Reba Martell said: “PLANET BAR is by far the friendliest LGBT+ venue in the city with live entertainment every night. The bar invest heavily in local drag talent, as well as bringing performers from London and further afield.”

Visit: 6 Baxter’s Place, 0131 556 5551

The Street

Another popular choice, The Street is a good not just for a big night out but also serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks throughout the day.

It also has outdoor seating and is a great place for groups or parties.

Reader John Naples-Campbell said: “The Street always! Great atmosphere, great music and great staff!”

Tully Tulley said: “THE STREET.”

Visit: 2b Picardy Place

Regent Bar

Always a good place to go to celebrate Pride, the Regent is more of a relaxed vibe with no loud music so you’re able to chat. Food is served daily until 10pm and favourites include macaroni cheese, haggis, soups and nachos.

Dogs are also welcomed but, due their licence restrictions, children under 5 years are not allowed but people under 18 are allowed until 8pm if accompanied by a responsible adult.

Visit: 2 Montrose Terrace, 0131 661 8198