The top 50 Boutique hotels in the UK have been revealed, with Edinburgh’s House of Gods hotel landing on the coveted list. The much-anticipated catalogue is curated and voted for by more than 100 judges made up of leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers.

Featured on this year’s extensive list is Edinburgh’s own House of Gods hotel, owned by Mimi Baxter. This four-star two-year-old venue, situated in Edinburgh’s Cowgate , features 22 boudoirs based on Versailles and the Orient Express’ cabins.

Scotland has four boutique hotels on the list including Edinburgh’s House of Gods but it’s the South West of England that dominated the top 50 this year, occupying 14 out of the 50 spots available. Topping the list this year was Lime Wood Hotel set in the picturesque New Forest national park.

The highest new entrant this year is Lympstone Manor , which enters at number five. Based in Devon, this hotel is sprawled across 28 acres of land including their 10-acre vineyard, elegant estuary suites, cosy shepherd huts by the water, and even a restaurant headed by renowned Chef Michael Caines MBE.

Chris Lowe, Group Director, Hospitality and Manufacturing at William Reed says: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels. Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number 5 which is testament to those teams’ stellar efforts.

“With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”

Which hotels from Scotland make the list?

The Fife Arms, Scotland - 15

Foyers Lodge, Scotland - 17

Links House at Royal Dornoch, Scotland - 40

House of Gods, Scotland - 45

Top 50 Boutique Hotels full list