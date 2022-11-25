News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Top 50 Boutique Hotels in the UK list revealed including Edinburgh’s House of Gods - see the full list

Edinburgh’s lavish House of Gods hotel stars in this years list of top 50 boutique hotels

By Will Millar
1 minute ago - 2 min read

The top 50 Boutique hotels in the UK have been revealed, with Edinburgh’s House of Gods hotel landing on the coveted list. The much-anticipated catalogue is curated and voted for by more than 100 judges made up of leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers.

Featured on this year’s extensive list is Edinburgh’s own House of Gods hotel, owned by Mimi Baxter. This four-star two-year-old venue, situated in Edinburgh’s Cowgate, features 22 boudoirs based on Versailles and the Orient Express’ cabins.

Hide Ad

Scotland has four boutique hotels on the list including Edinburgh’s House of Gods but it’s the South West of England that dominated the top 50 this year, occupying 14 out of the 50 spots available. Topping the list this year was Lime Wood Hotel set in the picturesque New Forest national park.

The highest new entrant this year is Lympstone Manor, which enters at number five. Based in Devon, this hotel is sprawled across 28 acres of land including their 10-acre vineyard, elegant estuary suites, cosy shepherd huts by the water, and even a restaurant headed by renowned Chef Michael Caines MBE.

Most Popular

Chris Lowe, Group Director, Hospitality and Manufacturing at William Reed says: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels. Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number 5 which is testament to those teams’ stellar efforts.

“With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”

Hide Ad

Which hotels from Scotland make the list?

  • The Fife Arms, Scotland - 15
  • Foyers Lodge, Scotland - 17
  • Links House at Royal Dornoch, Scotland - 40 
  • House of Gods, Scotland - 45
Hide Ad

Top 50 Boutique Hotels full list

1Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire
2The Newt, Somerset
3Heckfield Place, Hampshire
4The Pig at Bridge Place, Kent
5Lympstone Manor, Devon
6Grantley Hall, Yorkshire
7Artist Residence London, London
8Idle Rocks, Cornwall
9Thyme, Cotswolds
10Padstow Townhouse, Cornwall
11Yorebridge House, Yorkshire
12Hambleton Hall, Rutland
13Beaverbrook, Surrey
14Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Cumbria
15The Fife Arms, Scotland
16The Queensberry, Somerset
17Foyers Lodge, Scotland
18Another Place, Cumbria
19The Mandrake, London
20Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Lancashire
21Scarlet Hotel, Cornwall
22Hotel Tresanton, Cornwall
23Titchwell Manor Hotel, Norfolk
24Watergate Bay, Cornwall
25Wild Thyme & Honey, Gloucestershire
26L’oscar London, London
27Middleton Lodge, Yorkshire
28Rothay Manor, Cumbria
29The Gallivant, Sussex
30The Tawny Hotel, Staffordshire
31The Wild Rabbit, Oxfordshire
32Calcot Manor Hotel, Cotswolds
33Grays Court Hotel & Restaurant, Yorkshire
34Number One Bruton, Somerset
35Hampton Manor, West Midlands
36The Rectory Hotel, Wiltshire
37The Zetter Townhouse Clerkenwell, London
38Hipping Hall, Cumbria
39Cliveden House, Berkshire
40Links House at Royal Dornoch, Scotland
41Great Fosters, Surrey
42Dormy House Hotel, Cotswolds
43Henrietta Hotel, London
44Gravetye Manor, Sussex
45House of Gods, Scotland
46The Samling Hotel, Cumbria
47Seaham Hall, Durham
48Linthwaite House, Cumbria
49Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire
50Number 38 Clifton, Somerset
EdinburghScotlandHoteliersHotel