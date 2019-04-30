Top Edinburgh bars mix with premium brands in unique Cocktails in the City event

Cocktail lovers rejoice as this May Bank Holiday two nights of mixology based mayhem will unfold at The Hub on the Royal Mile as 16 city bars battle it out to be crowned the best in the city.

Guests can witness the showdown as new and exclusive cocktails land on the bar to create new taste experiences to the backdrop of live music from Capital DJ Nasty P and a street food market featuring Edinburgh’s top food vendors Rost Eats who will be serving meat, veggie and vegan options.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 which includes a cocktail on arrival and all additional cocktails are £6.50.

Cocktails in the City takes guests on a sensory tour through the city's drinks scene in one night, without even having to leave the building. This year's event is set to deliver the biggest and most explorative festival of drinks yet.

Founder Andrew Scutts said: "In 2019 we are working closely with all of our hand-picked bars to put on a more interactive and engaging cocktail experience. We will be challenging the senses, inviting guests to discover flavours in new ways and enjoy our numerous masterclasses and tasting sessions.”

The annual event sees the the following line-up create new show-stopping signature drinks, to win the cocktail votes of festival goers.

2019 Line-Up: Hoot The Redeemer - Tigerlily - Usquabae - Copper Blossom - 99 Hanover Street - Gaucho - Nauticus - Angels Share - Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Bar - Le Monde - The Raging Bull - Laurent-Perrier - Champagne Bar - Juniper Bar

What's new in 2019?

Pick your own botanicals and get interactive with Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Bar in the new CITC gin garden and try the very latest release from Edinburgh Gin.

Create your own bespoke cocktail selecting from a range of cordials and infusions on the Pick Your Pickerings Bar in association with Juniper Bar.

Negroni tasting flights

Discover what's inside the Laphroaig Sensory Box

Enjoy a flavour matching experience and foraged ingredients with Nauticus Bar and Johnnie Walker Whisky.

New spirit journeys through The Tasting Rooms

Enjoy Laurent Perrier champagne cocktails created by the city’s leading female bartenders.

Live DJ sets with Edinburgh producer Nasty P

Al-fresco dining with Edinburgh’s leading street food vendors

Five things not to miss

1. Explore the Botanical Gin Garden

With a whole floor dedicated to all things gin you’ll want to get lost down this garden path. Pick your own botanicals and be the first to try Edinburgh Gin’s new Gin with Harvey Nichols.Sample new floral cocktails from Copper Blossom and Roku Gin,or try a range of new unique flavour pairings with Pickering’s Gin and Juniper Bar.

2. Toast to Edinburgh’s leading female bartenders with Laurent- Perrier Champagne

Cocktails in the City have partnered up with Laurent-Perrier and Stylist Magazine to create a campaign showcasing contemporary Champagne cocktails involving leading women within hospitality around the UK.

Launching this weekend in Edinburgh, Sian Buchan of Panda and Sons, Georgia Thresh of Hawksmoor and Kelsie Hamilton of Nightcap have created a collection of new drinks inspired by innovation, sustainability and clean cocktails using Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut and Laurent-Perrier Ultra Brut. Be the first to try them this weekend.

3. Enjoy a sensory whisky cocktail with Laphroaig and Usquabae Whisky bar

Dip your hands into the Laphroaig Sensory Drink Cabinet to discover some of the more weird and wonderful tasting notes associated with this highly polarising and distinctive Islay Whisky before sampling one of two new serves.

4. Try the negroni three ways

Celebrate 100 years of the Negroni and select from a range of four contemporary variations created by 99 Hanover Street to encourage guests to enjoy this infamous bitter Italian tipple.

5. Enjoy new spirit journeys with The Tasting Rooms

Taste test your way through three flavour chambers with a collection of the finest new craft spirits in an intimate 30 minute tasting session.

Friday 3rd May - Saturday 4th May 2019 from 6pm to 11pm.

To book, visit www.cocktailsinthecity.com