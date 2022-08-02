Destiny is all at Bamburgh Castle this summer

Once home to the saint kings and queens of Northumbria and the inspiration for the hit historical TV series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, Bamburgh Castle is to host a series of exclusive new Last Kingdom tours.Award-winning Viking expert and tour guide Robert Lundgren-Jones – known as Ragnar the Viking - will bring history to life and show how Uhtred climbed the ladder of power at Bamburgh to become allies with the Vikings and the King of England.As well as comparing the fantasy of the famous Last Kingdom Netflix Series to the truth and finding out about battle scenes filmed nearby, to crown it all, tour-goers will get the chance to become Queen or King of the North on a warrior throne inside the castle grounds.A must for fans of the series as well as anyone wanting to discover more about Bamburgh’s extraordinary Saxon history, Last Kingdom Tours take place at 11:00 and 13:30 on Wednesday 3rd August, Wednesday 17th August, Sunday 28th August, Wednesday 31st August. Tours last two hours with prices starting from £28 for adults and £13 for children.Tickets which include full admission into the castle staterooms and grounds are available to purchase from www.bamburghcastle.comBebbanburg Viking School takes place at 11:00, 12 noon, 13:00 and 14:00 on Thursday 28th July, Wednesday 10th August and Wednesday 24th August.Enrolment for warriors-in-waiting is free with Bamburgh Castle general admission tickets, although place numbers are limited and allocated on a first-come basis.Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle said: “Bamburgh has an absolutely phenomenal history and is famous for being the real Bebbanburg and inspiration for the Last Kingdom series.“We are delighted to have teamed up with Northumberland’s finest Viking Ragnar – the alias of historian and tour guide Robert Lundgren Jones - so people can follow in the footsteps of Uhtred the Bold on the very site where his story unfolded.Bamburgh Castle is open daily from 10am until 5.00pm each day, with last entry at 4.00pm. Last Kingdom Tours can be booked online at www.bamburghcastle.com