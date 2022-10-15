News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Airport: 10 sunny and warm destinations to fly to in October, from Tenerife to Istanbul

Here are 10 warm and sunny destinations to escape to this autumn, flying direct from Edinburgh airport.

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

Winter is coming and the nights are drawing in. The clocks are about to go back, plunging us all into darkness. It’s the perfect time to escape for some winter sun.

If you feel you need to get away and soak up some Vitamin D, here are some ideas for sunny destinations which you can fly to directly from Edinburgh Airport.

1. Antalya

The Turkish city of Antalya was said to be first discovered when an ancient king ordered his troops to find Heaven on Earth. Found on the gateway to the turquoise coast, it has beautiful beaches, rich history, and delicious food to enjoy. Flights from £60.

Photo: Getty

2. Lanzarote

Lanzarote in the Canary Islands is known for its year-round warmth, idyllic beaches, and otherworldly lava fields. Found off the coast of western Africa, this Spanish island has much to offer for winter sun. Flights from £24.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Istanbul

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, is a cultural explosion where east meets west. There are ancient baths, Grand Bazaar markets, and extraordinary buildings such as the Topkapi Palace and Süleymaniye Mosque. Flights from £184.

Photo: Getty

4. Tenerife

Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, has sun-soaked golden beaches and glittering waters where dolphins and whales can be glimpsed. You can explore the island's volcano El Teide, visit one of its charming Spanish towns, or enjoy watersports. Flights from £25.

Photo: Getty

