If you want to escape the cold, here are 8 winter sun destinations to fly direct to from Edinburgh Airport this winter.
January and February are the coldest months of the year in Scotland, so now’s a better time than ever for a sunny holiday.
If you need help with holiday planning, here are eight sunny cities to explore this winter, from Tenerife to Fuerteventura.
1. Tenerife
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is a great winter sun destination, with its golden beaches and clear blue waters, where dolphins and whales can be spotted. Visitors can also explore the island's volcano El Teide, wander through its charming Spanish towns, or try watersports. Flight prices start from £50.
Photo: Getty
2. Funchal
You can fly direct from Edinburgh Airport to Funchal, the capital of Portugal's Madeira archipelago. The coastal city has stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, and a number of beaches to relax on. More adventurous visitors can explore the Laurisilva forest, a UNESCO Natural Site which is only a short drive from the city. Flight prices start at £300.
Photo: Matthias Groeneveld
3. Lanzarote
Lanzarote, another spot in the Canary Islands, is known for its year-round warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and volcanic landscape. There is much to do on the island, including camel rides, wine tours and volcano walks. Flights to this winter sun destination start at £24.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Gran Canaria
The most densely populated of Spain's Canary Islands, Gran Canaria is known for its black lava and white sand beaches. Its sub-tropical climate offers sunshine throughout the year - even in the winter months. Flights start from £55.
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro