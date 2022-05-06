Now is the perfect time to get away, with children still at school, holiday destinations might be quieter.

With flights out of Edinburgh airport starting at as little as £9, we’ve picked some of the best destinations for a trip away.

Whether you fancy a trip to somewhere warm and sunny or a city break, there’s something here for everyone.

Our list shares all the destinations you can travel to for under £100 per person.

Vienna - Austria

Saturday May 14 2022

7:15pm flight to Vienna at 10:45pm

All the best flights for a May holiday from Edinburgh, rounded up.

Flight time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

£14 per person

Brussels - Belgium

Friday May 20 2022

6:25am flight to Brussels at 9:05am

Flight time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

£10 per person

Copenhagen - Denmark

Saturday May 21 2022

12:10pm flight to Copenhagen at 2:55pm

Flight time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

£20 per person

Nice - France

Saturday May 14 2022

3:35pm flight to Nice at 9:30pm

Flight time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

£35 per person

Paris - France

Saturday May 21 2022

2:05pm flight to Paris at 4:45pm

Flight time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

£36 per person

Budapest - Hungary

Friday May 13 2022

7:25am flight to Budapest at 11:10am

Flight time: 2 hours and 45 minutes

£48 per person

Pisa - Italy

Thursday May 12 2022

4pm flight to Pisa at 7:40pm

Flight time: 2 hours and 40 minutes

£49 per person

Rome - Italy

Thursday May 19 2022

6:30am flight to Rome at 10:25am

Flight time: 2 hours and 55 minutes

£19 per person

Venice - Italy

Friday May 13 2022

7:15am flight to Venice at 10:45am

Flight time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

£19 per person

Barcelona - Spain

Friday May 13 2022

5:25pm flight to Barcelona at 9:15pm

Flight time: 2 hours and 50 minutes

£20 per person

Lanzarote - Spain

Wednesday May 25 2022

6:10am flight to Lanzarote at 10:45am

Flight time: 4 hours and 35 minutes

£13 per person

Stockholm - Sweden

Friday May 13 2022

6:40pm flight to Stockholm at 11:55pm

Flight time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

£13 per person

Berlin - Germany

Thursday 19 May 2022

6:25am flight to Berlin at 9:30am

Flight time: 2 hours and 5 minutes

£10 per person

Faro - Portugal

Friday 13 May 2022

6:35am flight to Faro at 9:45am

Flight time: 3 hours and 10 minutes

£19 per person

Amsterdam - Netherlands

Saturday 21 May 2022

7am flight to Amsterdam at 9:35am

Flight time: 1 hour and 35 minutes