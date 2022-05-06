Now is the perfect time to get away, with children still at school, holiday destinations might be quieter.
With flights out of Edinburgh airport starting at as little as £9, we’ve picked some of the best destinations for a trip away.
Whether you fancy a trip to somewhere warm and sunny or a city break, there’s something here for everyone.
Our list shares all the destinations you can travel to for under £100 per person.
Vienna - Austria
Saturday May 14 2022
7:15pm flight to Vienna at 10:45pm
Flight time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
£14 per person
Brussels - Belgium
Friday May 20 2022
6:25am flight to Brussels at 9:05am
Flight time: 1 hour and 40 minutes
£10 per person
Copenhagen - Denmark
Saturday May 21 2022
12:10pm flight to Copenhagen at 2:55pm
Flight time: 1 hour and 45 minutes
£20 per person
Nice - France
Saturday May 14 2022
3:35pm flight to Nice at 9:30pm
Flight time: 3 hours and 30 minutes
£35 per person
Paris - France
Saturday May 21 2022
2:05pm flight to Paris at 4:45pm
Flight time: 1 hour and 40 minutes
£36 per person
Budapest - Hungary
Friday May 13 2022
7:25am flight to Budapest at 11:10am
Flight time: 2 hours and 45 minutes
£48 per person
Pisa - Italy
Thursday May 12 2022
4pm flight to Pisa at 7:40pm
Flight time: 2 hours and 40 minutes
£49 per person
Rome - Italy
Thursday May 19 2022
6:30am flight to Rome at 10:25am
Flight time: 2 hours and 55 minutes
£19 per person
Venice - Italy
Friday May 13 2022
7:15am flight to Venice at 10:45am
Flight time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
£19 per person
Barcelona - Spain
Friday May 13 2022
5:25pm flight to Barcelona at 9:15pm
Flight time: 2 hours and 50 minutes
£20 per person
Lanzarote - Spain
Wednesday May 25 2022
6:10am flight to Lanzarote at 10:45am
Flight time: 4 hours and 35 minutes
£13 per person
Stockholm - Sweden
Friday May 13 2022
6:40pm flight to Stockholm at 11:55pm
Flight time: 3 hours and 30 minutes
£13 per person
Berlin - Germany
Thursday 19 May 2022
6:25am flight to Berlin at 9:30am
Flight time: 2 hours and 5 minutes
£10 per person
Faro - Portugal
Friday 13 May 2022
6:35am flight to Faro at 9:45am
Flight time: 3 hours and 10 minutes
£19 per person
Amsterdam - Netherlands
Saturday 21 May 2022
7am flight to Amsterdam at 9:35am
Flight time: 1 hour and 35 minutes
£81 per person