Carrier says flight times have been specifically chosen to allow easy connections

Finnair has announced it is increasing the number of flights from Edinburgh to Helsinki, the stunning Finnish city famed for its Christmas markets.

From October 2024, Scottish passengers will get an additional two weekly flights from Auld Reekie to the Finland's southern capital, which means there will be six flights per week next winter. Alongside extra flights from Manchester, Finnair says the flight times have been specifically chosen to allow easy connections to its wider network via Helsinki, including Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan.

The carrier, which has the government of Finland as its majority shareholder, said: “Finnair is adding more flights to the British Isles for the next winter season. Manchester will get five additional weekly frequencies, and Dublin and Edinburgh will both get two additional weekly frequencies.

Finnair is increasing the number of flights from Edinburgh to Helsinki, the stunning Finnish city famed for its Christmas markets. Photo: Julia Kivel / Visit Finland.

“All these flights will connect seamlessly with Finnair’s flights to Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan.”

Known as “the Christmas City”, Helsinki is hugely popular with winter travellers. The non-stop flight time from Edinburgh is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The low-cost carrier will run a summer service from the Scottish capital to New York JFK from May to September 2024, marking the first time it has ever operated in Scotland.