An Edinburgh hotel dubbed the "Golden Turd" by some unimpressed locals has finally been given an opening date.

The Marriot’s five-star W hotel, which forms the centrepiece of the £1 billion St James Quarter development, has been a controversial addition to the New Town, earning itself nicknames including the “Walnut Whip” due to its conspicuous twisting spire.

Critics have said the 12-storey building’, with its golden brown swirled roof, does not fit in with traditional architecture around it.

Now, Marriot has announced that the W will officially open in November – three years later than originally planned – with a range of “breathtaking dining and specialty bars” inside.

The 244-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar with incredible 360-degree views, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building.

“W Edinburgh does more than put you at the centre of Scotland’s historic and culturally rich capital city,” said Marriot. “It immerses you in the spirit of the festival capital of the world. This is a unique and city-defining hotel in every sense offering anew perspective and its own enlightening, contemporary twist on Scottish culture.

“W Edinburgh reimagines the best of Scotland with a locally rooted vision clearly expressed with a spirit all its own. Unique rooms and unconventional special suites that are anything but expected. Breath-taking dining and specialty bars bring inspired new flavours to the city, such as our signature restaurant Sushi Samba and intimate cocktail bar, Joao’s Place.